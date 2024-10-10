Walter Reed celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together" theme

Photo By Christian Lilakos | "It's one thing to speak the language, and it's another to become part of the...... read more read more Photo By Christian Lilakos | "It's one thing to speak the language, and it's another to become part of the culture," said U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, chief of staff at Walter Reed, as guest speaker during the medical center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 11, 2024. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications



"It's one thing to speak the language, and it's another to become part of the culture," said U.S. Navy Capt. Juan Rosario, chief of staff at Walter Reed during the medical center’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 11.



A native of the Dominican Republic, Rosario came to the United States in 1983 when he was 9, only knowing a few words in English. Nine years later, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from Paterson, New Jersey, taking his first steps to an illustrious military career.



“My parents made the right decision to bring us into the United States for a better way of life," said Rosario, “the first Hispanic and Dominican to serve as chief of staff at The President's Hospital (Walter Reed).”



Rosario said that he initially bought into the idea that you had to look and act a certain way to succeed when he enlisted in the Navy. He also shared that a "narrow-minded individual" looked him up and down and told him that he "(wasn't) smart enough" when Rosario expressed that he wanted to be a hospital corpsman. That individual, Rosario added, "didn't know my background and didn't know my story. He didn’t know that I began school when I was 4, but I knew I could do the job if given the opportunity."



Rosario went on to earn his commission as an ensign in May 2001 through the Medical Service Corps, In-service Procurement Program, and has since held several leadership positions in the Navy.



“All we want is an opportunity to share who we are; an opportunity to embrace you and help you understand our culture," Rosario said.



He explained that this sharing includes "becoming a part of this great nation and its legacy of trailblazers." He mentioned Caesar Chavez, "who fought tirelessly for the rights of farmworkers," and Ellen Ochoa, "the first Latin American astronaut."



"There are countless other examples of pioneers who took the risk and shattered the barriers and stereotypes," said Rosario. "Their actions weren't just for themselves, but for future generations," he added. "They showed us that change is possible when you lead with vision and heart."



In discussing this year's theme for Hispanic Heritage Month, “Pioneers of Change; Shaping the Future Together,” Rosario said, "The story of Hispanic heritage is deeply tied to service. For generations, Hispanic Americans have answered the call to defend this nation. I think of heroes like Private Joseph Pantillion Martinez, the first Hispanic American to receive the Medal of Honor for his actions on the Aleutian Islands [during World War II]."



Rosario also discussed U.S. Navy Adm. David Farragut, the first full admiral in the Navy who served during the American Civil War. "He was the son of Jordi Farragut Mesquida from Menorca, Spain." Mesquida was a Spanish American naval officer who fought in battles in the South during the American Revolutionary War and with the Continental Army.



"These individuals remind us that service to this country is about more than wearing a uniform, but a commitment to something bigger than yourself," Rosario said. "Today, Hispanic Americans continue that legacy, serving in all ranks of the military," he added.



Rosario shared that he's proud to continue this legacy and pointed out that Carlos Del Toro, the current Secretary of the U.S. Navy, is the first Cuban American to hold this position.



"Our contributions are seen every day, whether it's on the battlefield, in a cyber operations center, or in a strategic planning room helping to shape national security," Rosario continued. "We are a part of the backbone that keeps our military strong and ready to face whatever challenge comes our way."



"But as much as we celebrate our past, this moment is also about looking forward," Rosario added. "Our world today is changing rapidly. New threats and challenges are popping up everywhere, which require us to adapt. The status quo is no longer the answer. We need to think creatively and work together. It's here, in the Department of Defense (DOD) and at Walter Reed, where diversity is truly our greatest strength.



The variety of perspectives and experiences Hispanic Americans bring to the table isn't just about representation, but what makes us special with ideas, differences in experiences, and backgrounds that help us prepare for the future. We have the opportunity and responsibility to continue pushing forward, to lead in new ways, to mentor the next generations of our Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and contractors, and to help them achieve their full potential," he concluded.



Walter Reed’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Ron Madison, explained that National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. It is the only DOD special observance to span multiple months and coincides with Independence Day observances in several Latin American countries.



Walter Reed's celebration included a dance performance by Larimar Folklore Dominicano, and the serving of Latin American foods to staff, beneficiaries, and visitors to the medical center.



In addition to Walter Reed, other sponsors for the celebration included Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Medical Readiness Brigade-National Capital Region, and the Walter Reed Society.