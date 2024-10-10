National Guard Father and Son Conquer Air Assault School Together

FORT MOORE, GA – For U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine and his son, U.S. Army Pfc. Isaiah Castellanos, completing Fort Moore’s grueling Air Assault School was more than a test of mental and physical endurance—it was a shared milestone in their military careers. The father and son graduated together from the 10-day course, known as the “10 Toughest Days in the Army,” forging an uncommon bond in a profession often defined by sacrifice and discipline.



“It’s not something a father and son get to do very often,” said Pfc. Castellanos, 19, a UH-60 Black Hawk mechanic with the District of Columbia National Guard. “It gave me more drive to do my best, having him there with me.”



1st Lt. Devine, a 38-year-old with the 104th Maintenance Company in the D.C. National Guard, joined the Army shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The desire to serve has stayed with him throughout two decades of military service.



“I remember my parents waking me up that morning and telling me to watch the news. It gave me an overwhelming sense of duty,” he said. “I knew right then that I wanted to join the Army.”



1st Lt. Devine served on active duty from 2004 to 2010, including a deployment to Iraq. After leaving active service, he joined the National Guard in 2020. It wasn’t long before his son, expressed interest in joining as well.



A Military Bond



Growing up with both 1st Lt. Devine and his biological father, a Marine, Pfc. Castellanos was no stranger to military life. He spent years between homes in Phoenix and Washington, D.C., before eventually staying with 1st Lt. Devine full time.



“I always had the military in the back of my mind,” Pfc. Castellanos said. “As I got closer to figuring out what I wanted to do with my future, the military became my first choice.”



1st Lt. Devine encouraged his son to join the D.C. National Guard, where he could mentor him while helping him explore his passion for aviation. “We talked about career options, and I told him to try the Guard first,” he said. “That way, I could help guide him.” Pfc. Castellanos enlisted in January 2023 as a Black Hawk mechanic based within the District of Columbia Army Aviation Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Mission includes rotary-wing and fixed-wing operational support airlifts, medical evacuations, and interagency partnerships.



The idea of both attending Air Assault School together had been in the works for a while. Pfc. Castellanos initially considered airborne training, but 1st Lt. Devine, already airborne-qualified, suggested air assault instead.



“He hadn’t earned his air assault wings yet, so we thought it would be cool if we could go together,” Pfc. Castellanos said.



Endurance and Support



Air Assault School tests soldiers both mentally and physically for air mobile operations. The course includes evaluations on combat assault, timed runs, obstacle courses, sling-load inspections, and rappelling from helicopters, with frequent written and hands-on exams.



1st Lt. Devine admitted the course was especially challenging for him. “I went in a little bent, not broken,” he said. “I had a hurt shoulder and foot, and I wasn’t even sure if I’d be able to run. But having my son there kept me going.”



The program starts with a demanding obstacle course on the first day. Later phases include a 12-mile ruck march with 40-pound packs, four-mile runs at a nine-minute pace, and a final evaluation in helicopter operations.



“I wouldn’t have finished without him,” 1st Lt. Devine said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share an experience like that with your son. When I wanted to quit, thinking about him and my family gave me the strength to keep going.”



For Pfc. Castellanos, the academic portion of the course posed the biggest challenge. “I’m not great with bookwork,” he said. “The 50-question written tests were the hardest part for me.”



To stay on track, Pfc. Castellanos teamed up with a fellow mechanic from his unit. “We bunked together and quizzed each other every night,” he said. “It really helped.”



Despite the challenges, the pair found ways to stay motivated. “We compete with each other a lot, so that kept me going,” Pfc. Castellanos said with a smile. “Even now, we like to annoy my mom by saying ‘Air Assault’ around the house.”



Double Victory



The course began with 11 D.C. National Guard soldiers, but only seven made it to the finish line. 1st Lt. Devine and Pfc. Castellanos crossed the final 12-mile march side by side, earning their Air Assault wings together on graduation day.



“There’s a sense of pride that comes with earning these badges,” 1st Lt. Devine said. “It’s about proving yourself and doing it with Isaiah made it even more meaningful.”



Pfc. Castellanos said having his father in the military has had a profound impact on his life. “He’s held us to high standards growing up, and that’s helped me a lot,” he said. “It’s cool that we’re both in the same uniform now.”



Looking back on the experience, 1st Lt. Devine said it was one of the most rewarding moments of his career. “I’ve been in the Army for 20 years, but this was different,” he said. “I’m proud of Isaiah, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together.”



For Pfc. Castellanos, the experience marks the beginning of his military career, with his father by his side every step of the way.



“Being in the Army with my dad means everything,” Pfc. Castellanos said. “It’s not something a lot of people get to do. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”



Upon completion of Air Assault School each soldier is able to perform skills required to make maximum use of helicopter assets in training and in combat to support mission objectives. Last year alone, the National Guard served more than nine million days overseas supporting combatant commanders, conducting peacekeeping missions, and deterring strategic competitors and adversaries. Additionally, Guard members supported homeland defense operations.

