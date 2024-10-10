Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Elwood, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Harry Jerele, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 4. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Russo Hillside Chapels, Hillside, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Berkeley, Illinois, Jerele was a member of the 192nd Tank Battalion, U.S. Army, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who were captured, subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and interned at POW camps after U.S. forces fell to the Japanese. According to historical records, Jerele died a prisoner of war Dec. 28, 1942 at age 26.



He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dec. 20, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in 2020 from the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Jerele go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3745426/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-jerele-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Russo Hillside Chapels, 708-449-5300.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 14:06 Story ID: 483155 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Elwood, Illinois, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.