Remains of World War II Soldier, New York City, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Frank J. Seiferheld, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 10 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of New York City, Seiferheld was a radio operator assigned to the 348th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 99th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 15th Air Force in the Mediterranean and European Theater of Operations. He went missing in action Jan. 20, 1945, at age 25, after the B-17 “Flying Fortress,” on which he was serving, experienced engine trouble after departing Italy for a bombing raid on an oil depot near Regensburg, Germany.



Seiferheld was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 12, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in 2018 from the Florence American Cemetery, Florence, Italy, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Seiferheld, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3718595/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-seiferheld-f/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



