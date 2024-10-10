Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Calverton, New York

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Israel Ramos, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Oct. 11 at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York. Clayton Funeral Home, Kings Park, New York, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Calverton, Ramos was a member of D Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He went missing in action Aug. 31, 1950, at age 18, after his unit engaged in combat actions with the enemy along the Naktong River in the vicinity of Yongsan, South Korea.



Ramos was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 2, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in June 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. 1st Class Ramos go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3808968/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-ramos-i/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Clayton Funeral Home, 631-269-6421.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 13:54 Story ID: 483151 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Calverton, New York, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.