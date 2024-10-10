Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Macks Creek, Missouri

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Gerald N. Wilson, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Oct 15 at Parrack Grove Cemetery, Macks Creek, Missouri. Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Camden, Missouri, Wilson was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He went missing in action July 25, 1950, at age 19, while participating in the defense of Yongdong, South Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.



Wilson was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 29, 2019, after his remains were exhumed June 11, 2018, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Wilson go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/1949987/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-wilson-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 573-346-2265.



