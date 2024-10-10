Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Phoenix, Arizona



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains Army Pfc. William L. Groh Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Oct. 16 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona. Best Funeral Services will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Tiffin, Ohio, Groh was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Nov. 13, 1944, at age 22, while his unit engaged in the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany. The War Department issued a presumptive finding of death for him of Nov. 14, 1945.



Groh was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency July 9, 2021, after his remains were exhumed in April 2019 from the Ardennes American Cemetery, Neupre, Belgium, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Groh Jr. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2705239/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-groh-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Best Funeral Services, 602-906-9600.



