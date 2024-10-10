National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota

In celebration of the heritage of those who serve in the U.S. military, Yokota Air Base, Japan, hosted several events throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month that reflect on the contributions made by Hispanic Americans throughout the United State’s history Sept. 15 - Oct. 15.



The observation of Hispanic heritage in the United States started as a week-long event in the year 1968 by President Lyndon Johnson and expanded by President Ronald Reagen to encompass a 30-day-long event after being enacted as law. NHHM honors contributions and fosters the awareness of cultures that share the ranks of the Air Force.



This year's theme was Pioneers of Change: Shaping the future.



“National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for me to celebrate my culture and connect to my ethnic roots,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yessenia Diaz, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician. “It brings back memories that I can share and connect with other people in the Air Force.”



NHHM kicked off at the Yokota Exchange with a cake-cutting event to commemorate the start of the observance month.



“It is both a privilege and a profound honor to stand before you today as we gather to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Col. Iris Ortiz-Gonzalez, 374th Dental Squadron commander. “This month is a time to recognize the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities across our great nation.”



Throughout the month of September, there were kid’s movie night sessions held at the professional development center that were of Hispanic origin.



October events included an orientation flight with the 36th Airlift Squadron, where members had an opportunity to take flight on either a C-130J Super Hercules, C-12 Huron or a UH-1N Huey.



“The orientation flight is an opportunity to commemorate Hispanic Heritage,” said Capt. Isaac Perez, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot. “The flight was mainly composed of members of mostly Hispanic heritage, but open to everyone so the wing could have exposure to the mission here.”



NHHM month serves as an opportunity for the Air Force to amplify and highlight the stories and heritage of our diversifying force.



“As we honor the contributions made by Hispanic Americans, let us reflect on the values that they embody - courage, honor, and an unwavering commitment to service,” said Ortiz-Gonzalez. “They remind us that the spirit of determination is found in each community and that our diversity is a source of strength.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.14.2024 Story ID: 483086 This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up at Yokota, by A1C David S. Calcote