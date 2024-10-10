17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva for Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | Spc. Andrea Villanueva, a human resources specialist from the 17th Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | Spc. Andrea Villanueva, a human resources specialist from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, poses for a photo at a secure location, Oct. 14, 2024. The location has been secured due to operational security protocols. The 17th SB are highlighting its Hispanic Soldiers all month long during Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)(Photo uses tonal adjustments and is cropped to enhance the subject.) see less | View Image Page

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, the 17th Sustainment Brigade highlights Spc. Andrea Villanueva, whose service reflects both her commitment to family and pride in her cultural roots.



Villanueva enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard in April 2019 and has served with the brigade since November 2020. As a human resource specialist, she manages personnel records, pay, and benefits to ensure soldiers are prepared for service.



In addition to serving her unit, Villanueva is helping her family navigate the naturalization process.



“I joined to help my parents get their citizenship,” Villanueva said. “Being in the military makes the process smoother and helps expedite the paperwork.”



The Nevada National Guard offers service members a way to assist lawful permanent resident family members, including parents, in expediting their path to citizenship. Facilitated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the program allows military members to submit documentation that streamlines the process. USCIS prioritizes these applications, making the transition to citizenship smoother for families.



Villanueva enjoys staying connected to her heritage, particularly through Día de los Muertos, a Mexican tradition celebrated on November 1 and 2, honoring deceased loved ones, celebrating their lives, and ensuring their spirits are remembered.



“I loved participating in things like folklórico and mariachi in high school,” she said. “Día de los Muertos is really big in our family. We make an altar with family pictures, including pets, and offer food to honor them.”



Villanueva is currently taking part in the 17th SB’s deployment, where the unit’s Soldiers have the monumental task of overseeing and managing the supplies and services throughout the U.S. Army’s Central Command Area of Responsibility for the next year; that area includes the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.



“We’re very close as a team,” Villanueva said. “Especially now with the deployment, we need to become even closer and learn about each other since we won’t be with our loved ones for a while.”



Villanueva embodies the spirit of service, honoring her roots while building a future for her family and supporting her fellow soldiers through deployment.