OLD FORT, North Carolina - Spc. Talib Brooks’ day looks a little different than usual. He has been working at a donation distribution center in Old Fort, North Carolina, handing out food, water, cleaning supplies, and much more to residents of Old Fort and surrounding areas as part of Joint Task Force- North Carolina.

Brooks is an M1 armor crewman in Alpha Company, 252nd Armor Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, and has been working at the distribution center for a week.

Brooks is incredibly thankful for the opportunity to help the Western communities that need it the most.

‘’I want to make sure people have what they need to make it through”, said Brooks. “ Especially in times like this.”

The center is typically a forestry warehouse, owned and operated by Bo Cooper. After Tropical Storm Helene hit, Cooper opened his warehouse to donations and soon had Soldiers there to help. Every day, ten to fifteen soldiers are there, building care packages to fulfill the needs of the local population. They also work with civilian volunteers sorting donated goods. On average, 500-700 cars come to the donation center to receive assistance.

When families arrive, they are approached by a Soldier or civilian volunteer and explain their needs. Quickly, the car is packed with food, cleaning supplies, animal food, baby formula, diapers, fuel, toys, and paper goods, all under five minutes.

Cooper appreciates the support the North Carolina National Guard has given him and his warehouse.

“We wouldn't be able to do what we’re doing without them,” said Cooper. “I call them all my friends and I mean that I truly do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:12 Story ID: 483042 Location: OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force- North Carolina: Working at Donation Distribution Centers, by SSG Denne Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.