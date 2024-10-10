From roots of resilience to wings of gratitude: The journey of Senior Airman Martinez-Calleja

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Amidst the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, California, lies a story of resilience, gratitude and a deep sense of duty to give back.



Born and raised in Los Angeles, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alberto Martinez-Calleja, an aerospace propulsion journeyman from the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, embodies the values of gratitude and perseverance instilled in him by his immigrant parents who inspired him to join the military.



“I believe that serving in the military is a meaningful way to give back and show my gratitude for all that this country has given us,” shared Martinez-Calleja. “It gave my family opportunities that were unavailable in my parents’ home countries. It enabled my parents to provide my sister and me with a better environment to grow up in.”



Martinez-Calleja's journey traces back to his roots in Mexico and El Salvador, where his parents were born, before moving to the United States in search of a better life. His mother left Mexico with her family to escape poverty, and his father left El Salvador with his sister to escape the civil war.



“My dad moved to the United States when he was 13 years old to escape the civil war that lasted throughout his childhood,” said Martinez-Calleja. “He moved to Los Angeles with his older sister. He is now 50 years old and has not returned to El Salvador since.”



Martinez-Calleja had never been to El Salvador until he was given an opportunity to go on a Denton Mission with the 21st Airlift Squadron to deliver humanitarian aid supplies to Central America. As one of the two crew chiefs on board, he played a crucial role in ensuring the aircraft was safe and prepared for the mission.



“I was extremely excited and anxious when I learned about the mission. I told my family I was going, and they were super happy for me,” Martinez-Callejo shared. “Missions like this are why I take so much pride in what I do and the aircraft I fix. As a Salvadorian, it makes me happy that the Air Force is helping out other countries in need.”



Currently, Martinez-Callejo is in the process of becoming a flying crew chief. The Flying Crew Chief program offers aircraft maintainers a special duty assignment. Airmen need leadership approval to join, and their special duty package should demonstrate their personal, professional and technical readiness.



“He is always ready to work, whether for his shop or helping another [shop],” said Staff Sgt. Alexander Green, 860th AMXS aerospace propulsion craftsman. “The FCC program will be lucky to gain an engine troop of his caliber.”



Navigating the diverse backgrounds and experiences within the military presented a unique challenge to Martinez-Calleja. Having grown up in the culturally rich city of Los Angeles, he was familiar with diversity, but merging these differences into a cohesive team was new to him. However, he overcame these obstacles by relying on the core principles of military training, which emphasized respect for all individuals and the importance of unity as a team. He shared that regardless of different backgrounds, military members don the same uniform, uniting for a common purpose.



Besides getting to visit his father’s home country, his deployment to Qatar and Germany were some of the most unforgettable experiences for him. It allowed him to form deep personal connections with his fellow service members as they worked together to maintain and repair aircraft, ultimately supporting critical combat airlift operations.

