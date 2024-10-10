CENSECFOR Commemorates the U.S. Navy’s 249th Birthday

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Holly Herline | 191207-N-KR702-1068 PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 7, 2019) Edward Hoeschen, neighbor and...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Holly Herline | 191207-N-KR702-1068 PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 7, 2019) Edward Hoeschen, neighbor and caretaker of USS Arizona Survivor Lauren Bruner, salutes the wall of names at the USS Arizona Memorial at the completion of Bruner's sunset interment ceremony as part of the 78th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration, Dec. 7. The honor of interment aboard USS Arizona is reserved only for surviving crew members of the Dec. 7, 1941 attacks. Bruner is the 44th and final survivor to join his shipmates within the memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy will celebrate its 249th birthday on October 13, 2024. Its history traces back to the late summer of 1775, when delegates from Rhode Island petitioned the Second Continental Congress, which agreed on October 13 to establish a fleet capable of protecting the seaports and waterways to preserve the colonies safety and secure the free flow of American trade.



The colonies' decision was quickly tested when Great Britain's George III rejected a final attempt by the colonies to preserve the peace in November 1775. Having been declared rebellious against the motherland, the Continental Congress began gearing up for an enduring conflict at sea. By the end of that year, America's Navy began to take shape.



From the days of Captain John Paul Jones, who said, "I have not yet begun to fight," to Captain James Lawrence, who, according to tradition, said, "Don't give up the ship," to Admiral David Farragut's order, "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead," and, of course, Commodore George Dewey's infamous command, "You may fire when you're ready Gridley," the Navy has undergone significant turning points throughout its history.



The 20th century held several major turning points for the Navy, and perhaps none were of greater significance than the Sunday morning attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese Imperial Navy on December 7, 1941.



"The attack on Pearl Harbor was the most significant turning point for the United States Navy," said Cmdr. Andrew Babakan, Center for Security Forces executive officer. "From the carnage and wreckage in the aftermath of the attack, the Navy aggressively addressed its deficiencies and failure to prepare."



The surprise attack and devastation that crippled the U.S. Pacific Fleet drew the United States into World War II. The Japanese sunk eight vessels and damaged 13 others. However, through American ingenuity and resolve, five sunken vessels were raised, repaired, and returned to service. The three ships that were a total loss were the battleships USS Arizona (BB 39) and USS Oklahoma (BB 37) and the miscellaneous auxiliary ship USS Utah (AG 16).



"Although the Navy's mission sets of the Second World War existed before the Pearl Harbor attack, the war is where the Navy we know today took shape," said Babakan. "The Navy honed its ability to project air power from the deck of an aircraft carrier on the far side of the world, the ability to command the shipping lanes from a submarine unseen below the surface, the ability to land Marines from our surface ships onto hostile beaches; and the ability to construct on that beach a base for future operations."



Naval history is also replete with heroes and role models who are admired for their courage, notable qualities, and achievements. People whose lives continue to inspire Sailors from one generation to the next.



"I consider Agnes "Aggie" Meyer Driscoll, also known as the First Lady of Naval Cryptology, to be my role model," said Lt. Kayla Gornik, Center for Security Forces director of administration and human resources. "She played an integral role in training Lt.j.g. Joseph Rochefort, who would later lead the Pearl Harbor-based Station team that would crack the Japanese JN-25B operational code and help secure the U.S. Navy's victory at Midway."



In 1949, Driscoll's prowess in cryptology landed her a position with what became the National Security Agency. There, she continued deciphering communications until retiring after 40 years of government service. She died in 1971 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.



Another turning point for the Navy came in the late 20th century when females were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships. Although women's service in the Navy dates to 1908 in the Nurses Corps, in March 1994, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) became the first U.S. combatant ship to integrate male and female crew members.



The 21st century has also witnessed some significant turning points for the Navy. In 2010, the Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Ray Maybus, announced that women would be assigned to Ohio-class submarines, the last significant barrier facing women in the Navy. 2014 saw the Navy's first African-American woman to serve as vice chief of naval operations, Adm. Michelle J. Howard. In 2023, Adm. Lisa Franchetti became the first woman to assume the duties as Chief of Naval Operations.



However, it's not only the major turning points that work to shape the Navy into the world's most powerful naval force; it's the turning points seen in daily Navy life from the engineering team working around the clock to restore a vital system, the navigation team that carefully plots the ship's course, the medical team that sees to the crew's wellbeing, or leadership that recognizes the potential of junior Sailors and working to mold, shape, and mentor them. Part of which includes teaching them about the Navy's rich history, heritage, and traditions.



"Our naval history and heritage play a crucial role in shaping today's well-rounded warfighting sailor," said Center for Security Forces Command Master Chief Howard Robinson. "This is achieved in several key ways: First, tradition and Values; our naval service has a long-standing tradition of honor, courage, and commitment. These core values instill a sense of responsibility and ethical conduct in sailors, guiding their actions in and out of combat. Second is leadership development; within our naval heritage, we always emphasize leadership at all levels."



Robinson also notes adaptability and innovation, as Navy history demonstrates the need to continue technological advancements and adapt to ever-changing global threats. He emphasized that such a mindset encourages today's sailors to embrace innovation while remaining flexible to needed changes.



"Finally, commemoration and morale," said Robinson. "Celebrating historical achievements and honoring those who served fosters a strong sense of identity and camaraderie among sailors, which enhances the morale and unity within the ranks."



Robinson's viewpoint is not exclusive to senior leadership; it is also shared and embraced by deck plate Sailors, affirming his statement of enhanced morale and unity within the ranks.



"I strongly believe that it's important for both junior and senior enlisted personnel to understand the history and customs passed down throughout the years," said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Arianna Begonia, an instructor at Center for Security Forces Detachment Chesapeake.



"Our Naval heritage and customs not only build identity and cohesion, but they are also present-day reminders of our values. Truly understanding our Navy's heritage gives junior and senior enlisted personnel a greater appreciation of the sacrifices made by those who served before us; it builds a sense of purpose. To know where you're going, you must know where you've been," said Begonia.



