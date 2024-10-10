Fallen Army Reserve Soldier memorialized during Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division named its U.S. Army Reserve Center...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division named its U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg, New York, for Sgt. Jaror C. Puello during a Sept. 21 memorialization ceremony. The ceremony was held less than a week into the Department of Defense’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring Dominican Republic-native Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Less than a week into the Department of Defense’s observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division recognized Sgt. Jaror C. Puello during a Sept. 21 memorialization ceremony.



The U.S. Army Reserve Center in Orangeburg, New York, was named for Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country during the Global War on Terrorism.



“For nearly 250 years, Americans from all walks of life have answered our nation’s call,” said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, 99th RD commanding general. “These patriots understand that the true value of military service and soldiering lies not in paychecks and pensions, but rather in the privilege of becoming part of a legacy of selfless service.



“Such was the case for Sergeant Puello, who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she continued. “Nothing we can do will bring Sergeant Puello back to us, but his legacy will live on in this facility where Soldiers will train for deployment – just as he did; where they will hone the skills necessary to face the enemy – just as he did; and where they will put the needs of the nation and its citizens above their own – just as he certainly did.”



Puello was born in the Dominican Republic on Oct. 19, 1966. He immigrated to the United States and enlisted into the Army in 1990. He transferred to the 812th Military Police Company in Orangeburg in the summer of 2001, and mobilized with the unit in November 2001 to Fort Drum, New York, in support of Operation Noble Eagle/Enduring Freedom.



In January 2003, Puello was involuntarily transferred to the 310th Military Police Battalion in Uniondale, New York, and subsequently mobilized for deployment. He moved with the unit to Kuwait in April 2003 and into Iraq in June 2003.



On July 13, 2003, Puello - while guarding an entry control point in Ad Diwaniyah, Iraq - was killed while saving the lives of his squad leader and teammate. For his actions, Puello was awarded the Soldier’s Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.



“Today, with gather not just to name a building, but to honor the very legacy of what it means to serve in the United States Army Reserve,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, former U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major. “Sergeant Puello’s story is one of profound bravery and selflessness, a testament to the values that define our military and inspire us all.



“Sergeant Puello’s actions (on the day he died) were nothing short of heroic,” he added.



Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 of each year. The President issues a proclamation each year calling on the people of the United States to observe National Hispanic Heritage Month with appropriate ceremonies and activities.



“Jaror C. Puello was a Soldier, a husband, a father, a son, and a brother – not only to his family, but also to those of us who had the distinguished honor of serving with him,” said Nancy Santiago, who spoke on behalf of the Puello family at the ceremony. “We remember him most as a devoted family man.”



To learn more about National Hispanic Heritage Month and other special observances held throughout the year, visit www.deomi.mil/Special-Observances/#national-hispanic-heritage-month.