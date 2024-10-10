Breast Cancer Awareness Month, A Story of Strength, and Advocacy at CRDAMC

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Sharon Newton (left), a logistics administrative assistant for CRDAMC and Army veteran...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Sharon Newton (left), a logistics administrative assistant for CRDAMC and Army veteran unit supply specialist, and Connie Martin (right), a clinical social worker in behavioral health at CRDAMC and both breast cancer survivors who now advocate for awareness and hope, pose for a photo at the hospital during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month shines a light on the importance of early detection and the ongoing battle against one of the most common cancers affecting women. At Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, this month holds particular significance, as it serves as a time to honor survivors, support those currently facing the disease, and spread crucial awareness. Within CRDAMC, dedicated professionals and survivors alike work tirelessly to advance breast cancer education and provide compassionate care.

Lacy Kirkes, CRDAMC chief nurse, family and community medicine, is a strong advocate for early detection and preventive care. “Monthly self-checks are important and our beneficiaries, women ages 40 and up, are eligible for a mammogram at CRDAMC,” says Kirkes. “Beneficiaries can contact their clinic via the patient portal, by phone with the patient appointing service at 254-288-8888 or walk into the hospital to schedule an appointment with the mammogram department.”

The department urges women with breast concerns or any symptoms of breast cancer to see their medical provider first, because that is a different type of mammogram. Transgender females who have been on hormone therapy for over five years should speak to their providers about the need for a mammogram.

“Hormones feed breast cancer,” said Tara Quill, CRDAMC population health nurse. “The one thing we know for sure is that breast tissue plus hormones equals a risk for breast cancer, so just to be on the safe side, it is encouraged that our transgender population speak to a provider about whether it’s needed.”

“Know you schedules,” said Quill. “Beneficiaries should start getting a mammogram at 40 and, if not high risk, have one every other year…I tell ladies make it your birth month.”

Dr. Jimmy Spakes, CRDAMC family nurse practitioner at the Killeen Medical Home, recommends starting even earlier.

“I think the conversation about breast exams should, at the very least, be discussed at the patient’s first Pap test which starts at age 21,” said Spakes. “If there is a family history of breast cancer, even earlier than that.”

It’s recommended that high risk beneficiaries should have a mammogram every year.

Spakes recommends that women who are high risk due to obesity, smoking, dense breast tissue or those who have a family history of cancer, should have a breast MRI in addition to a mammogram if recommended by their doctor.

According to Spakes, women can mitigate the risk of breast cancer by not smoking, losing weight and being aware of any changes in their breasts.

“If a woman notices a change in her breast in between exams or mammograms; don’t ignore those changes,” said Spakes.

Two members of the CRDAMC family, Connie Martin, and Sharon Newton, are breast cancer survivors who now advocate for awareness and hope. Martin, a clinical social worker in behavioral health, shares her personal story to inspire others.

Martin and her mother, Hazel Lynch, a two-time breast cancer survivor, had different types of breast cancer. Martin’s cancer was diagnosed and treated at Darnall. After discovery and consulting with providers, Martin opted to have a double mastectomy. Before surgery began, she recalled her provider walked into her room and stated, “The Lord gave me these hands to work on you and if you let me, we’re going to beat this together.” Martin said, “That statement alone gave me the strength to stand and fight.”

Martin is dedicated to raising awareness of early detection and comprehensive support for women facing this disease.

“Keep the faith, hope in your heart, and a loving support team will be there to help during the good and bad days, said Martin. “Keep your spirits up, stay positive in your thoughts and treatment, enjoy life.”

Sharon Newton, a logistics administrative assistant for CRDAMC and Army veteran unit supply specialist, is on her fifth year of post-surgery and treatment. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I find myself telling my story more because it’s so important for us to get checkups, because the earlier they catch it the better the chance of your survival.”

She urges beneficiaries diagnosed with breast cancer and going through or planning to go through the treatments to be positive. Acceptance is key to starting that positive process.

“Any negative thoughts that come, and they will come, you have to let go and continue to focus on your treatment,” Newton said. “Surround yourself with family and friends as well as people who have gone through it, because the more positive you are going through the treatment, the better it is for you.”

The collaborative efforts of individuals like Kirkes, Quill, Martin, Newton and Spakes exemplify the spirit of CRDAMC. Through advocacy, education, and personal stories of resilience, they aim to inspire others and continue the fight against breast cancer. Their work is a powerful reminder that early detection, community support, and hope are critical in the journey to overcoming breast cancer.

Beneficiaries can find out more information on breast cancer treatment by logging on to the new Defense Health Agency Virtual Education Center at https://vec.health.mil. The center is an online educational platform with more than 50,000 resources covering 60 medical topics, including breast cancer.