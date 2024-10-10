Embracing Culture and Community: Honoring Hispanic Heritage and Its Inspiring Influence

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska—National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and positive influence of Hispanic Americans on the United States.



This month originally was a week-long celebration signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968, later being changed to a month-long observation by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.



From Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, celebrations and events are held throughout the country to commemorate this observation.



The dates are important for several countries. Sept. 15 marks the independence of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18, and Belize on Sept. 21.



These dates hold significance not only for nations but also for countless families whose histories are intertwined with them. My grandfather’s journey to the U.S. in 1984, amidst a civil war in El Salvador, reflects the resilience and hope that have defined generations.



When my grandfather immigrated, he hoped of bringing his family as soon as possible. He worked two jobs to get his wife and children by 1990. My grandparents and mother, all U.S. citizens now, sacrificed, leaving family and friends behind, knowing it was what was best.



Their sacrifices paved the way for me and my siblings to pursue whatever endeavor we chose to take on. For me, it is serving in the U.S. Air Force. As a first-generation Hispanic American born in the U.S., it is a privilege and honor to serve in a country that has provided my family a new life full of opportunities.



National Hispanic Heritage Month also serves as a time to honor all Hispanic Americans who have served or currently serve in the military. We have a long history of serving across multiple branches of the U.S. military, dating back to the American Civil War.



The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest decoration for service members. This prestigious honor has been awarded to 60 Americans of Hispanic heritage. U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph H. Castro was the first Hispanic American to receive the award for his actions in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during the American Civil War. This honor has been awarded throughout American history.



Service members like Castro inspire present and future Hispanic Americans who want to serve our country. As of 2022, Hispanic Americans comprise 17% of active duty service members.



For me, National Hispanic Heritage Month isn’t meant to separate us from our fellow service members but rather to celebrate what Hispanic Americans have been able to contribute in the military and to communities. It is important to remember that we may come from different parts of the world but are fighting the same fight: to defend the country that has given us so much opportunity and freedom.

