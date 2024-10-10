USARCENT "Patton's Own" Change of Responsibility Ceremony

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central held a Change of Responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Eric. R. McCray on Oct. 10, 2024, here.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor.



ARCENT Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank was the presiding officer for the ceremony. Military officials, Department of Defense civilians and family members were also in attendance.



“Today it is my honor to preside over this transition between two outstanding leaders,” stated Frank. “For our headquarters, we say goodbye to one outstanding Soldier and welcome another tremendous Soldier to follow as the senior enlisted noncommissioned officer in charge at ARCENT, Third Army.”



During the ceremony, Garza reflected on his tenure, highlighting the achievements and resilience of soldiers under his command, and welcomed McCray into his new position.



“Command Sgt. Maj. McCray, you are inheriting an amazing team,” remarked Garza. “You are the right person, at the right time for this position, and I have no doubt that ARCENT is in great hands.”



McCray, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in both domestic and international operations, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead as the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor for ARCENT.



“I am humble to stand before you today to be able to walk in the shoes that Sgt. Maj. Garza has just walked for the last three years,” said McCray. “I stand before you as a humble servant.”



McCray is a native of Conway, Arkansas. He entered the U.S. Army Reserve in January 1990, completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, O.K. and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia as a Supply Specialist (76V). He enlisted in the active component as a U.S. Army Patriot Missile Crewmember (16T) in July 1992. He was previously assigned as the Department of Defense Senior Military Fellow to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Washington D.C.



The ceremony included traditional military honors, including the passing of the Sword of the Non-Commissioned Officer, a symbolic act representing the transfer of responsibility. The ceremony not only celebrated the leadership change but also reaffirmed ARCENT’s commitment to its mission in the Central Command Area of Responsibility (AOR).



As ARCENT continues to adapt to evolving global dynamics, McCray emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving operational success. The event concluded with a reception, allowing attendees to engage with both outgoing and incoming leadership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.10.2024 17:21 Story ID: 482962 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCENT "Patton's Own" Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SGT Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.