US Army Reserve 192nd Quartermaster Company Mobilization

MILAN, OHIO – The 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) proudly announces the mobilization

of the 192nd Quartermaster Company. The unit, with platoons based out of Milan, North Canton and

Delaware, Ohio will depart for the U.S. southern border at the end of October. Commanded

by Capt. Noah Wagner, the 192nd will provide logistical assistance to the 489th Engineer Battalion

from Little Rock, Arkansas.



The 192nd Quartermaster Company is a bulk petroleum unit that has the capability to receive, store,

and transfer bulk petroleum, and provide wholesale, area support, or limited fuel distribution. While mobilized, logistical support will include petroleum sustainment and support operations to support higher-level

echelons at the mobilization site.

