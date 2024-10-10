Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Reserve 192nd Quartermaster Company Mobilization

    MILAN, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    MILAN, OHIO – The 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) proudly announces the mobilization
    of the 192nd Quartermaster Company. The unit, with platoons based out of Milan, North Canton and
    Delaware, Ohio will depart for the U.S. southern border at the end of October. Commanded
    by Capt. Noah Wagner, the 192nd will provide logistical assistance to the 489th Engineer Battalion
    from Little Rock, Arkansas.

    The 192nd Quartermaster Company is a bulk petroleum unit that has the capability to receive, store,
    and transfer bulk petroleum, and provide wholesale, area support, or limited fuel distribution. While mobilized, logistical support will include petroleum sustainment and support operations to support higher-level
    echelons at the mobilization site.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:59
    Story ID: 482953
    Location: MILAN, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Reserve 192nd Quartermaster Company Mobilization, by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mobilization
    310th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download