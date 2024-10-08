Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Underscores Commitment to Navy Disability Employment

Courtesy Photo | 241009-N-FV109-1192 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 9, 2024) Navy civilians from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241009-N-FV109-1192 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 9, 2024) Navy civilians from Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center compete with the Chairiot Express wheelchair basketball team during the 33rd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Mechanicsburg Middle School, October 9. The event brought together Navy personnel with the local community in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and featured teams from Mountain View Middle School, Mechanicsburg Middle School, Chairiot Express, PA Lions, and local military and civilian personnel from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. U.S. Navy photo by Dorie Heyer (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) hosted the 33rd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Mechanicsburg Middle School, October 9.



The event brought together Navy service members and civilians with the local community in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.



This year’s theme, “Access to Good Jobs for All,” underscores NAVSUP BSC’s commitment to enhancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.



“This is the 33rd year for NAVSUP BSC to host a wheelchair basketball tournament in support of National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “Observed each October, NAVSUP BSC celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities in our workplace and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.”



Organized by the NAVSUP BSC Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, the tournament featured teams from Mountain View Middle School, Mechanicsburg Middle School, military and civilian personnel from Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, and members of the PA Lions and Chairiot Express wheelchair basketball teams.



“For me, it’s about giving back to the community,” said Tom McNaughton, assistant coach for the PA Lions and player for the Chairiot Express. “I never knew what wheelchair basketball was until somebody introduced me to the game. Now that I know the game, I want to introduce it to all the people who are watching and never played. It builds confidence for the athletes, not just on the court, but outside of the court, so they enhance their daily living.”



During game one, Mountain View students defeated Mechanicsburg students 4-2. Mountain View/Mechanicsburg staff lost to the Chairiot Express in game two by a score of 16-2. Mountain View students triumphed over the PA Lions in game three, 2-0. The Navy civilian team continued to dominate on the court and shut out the Navy military team by a score of 12-0. Game five saw the PA Lions defeat Mechanicsburg students 6-2. Mountain View/Mechanicsburg staff defeated Navy military in game six, 12-2. The PA Lions won the youth championship game over Mountain View students, 6-4. The Navy civilian team won the tournament for their second year straight by defeating the Chairiots 6-4.



“NAVSUP Business Systems Center is proud to host this event, which brings together our Navy team with the local community for a rewarding experience that honors our diversity and inclusion,” said Uribe.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about 2024 National Disability Employment Awareness Month, visit https://www.defenseculture.mil/Special-Observances/#national-disability-employment-awareness-month.