NUWC Division Newport’s in-person hiring fair will be held on Nov. 2

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NEWPORT -- The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will host an on-site hiring fair for science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and other career paths on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person event will be held in Building 80 located on Defense Highway, just outside of NUWC’s main gate.

    Positions are available in the following areas: engineering, science, financial, contract specialists, security, math, physics, cybersecurity and STEM internships.

    For quick entry, attendees can register and upload resumes to the event by creating an account in the Talent Acquisition Portal here: https://navsea.recsolu.com/app/collect/event/0W8L5Z2_moVoGKINCkqXWA

    Applicants should bring several copies of their resumes and educational transcripts. Questions about the event can be sent to: usn.newport.nuwcdivnewportri.mbx.recruit@us.navy.mil

    The event is posted to Division Newport’s social media pages and can be shared at https://www.facebook.com/NUWCNewport or at https://www.linkedin.com/company/naval-undersea-warfare-center-newport

    For more details about NUWC Division Newport, visit www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport or read the recruitment handbook posted at: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/careers/DivisionNewportRecruitingBrochureFINAL.pdf?ver=6ajDttQWjuXwVnvK8UipFA%3d%3d

    NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

    Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

