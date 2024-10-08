Religious Institute installs new commandant

Army Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William Green, Jr. officiated the Change of Commandant Ceremony between Outgoing Commandant, Chaplain (Col.) Louis A. DelTufo and Incoming Commandant, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles M. Causey in the Zimmerman Auditorium on the USA-IRL campus, “The Heart and Home of the Army Chaplaincy,” on Oct. 4.



“We want to take a moment to celebrate Lou DelTufo and Nanse,” said Green. “There’ve been a lot of teams throughout history. Some great teams. The dynamic duo here is, of course, Lou and Nanse. And they are an absolutely true force for good. Their teamwork has strengthened the bonds within the Chaplain Corps. You and Nanse have embodied the true spirit of service and community. You have sacrificed in order to care for our Army Family, but you’ve done it in such a way that we know who gets the Glory.”



Green also added.



“During Chaplain Lou DelTufo’s time as commandant, the Religious Leader Academy has achieved major advancements and is currently undergoing historic transformation. Without a doubt, Chaplain DelTufo has been instrumental in guiding this organization and ensuring we are investing in the future of our institution and our future Chaplain Corps leaders.”



Chaplain DelTufo enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard in February

1989 as a Combat Engineer. He served in both the New Jersey and Missouri

Army National Guard while working on his undergraduate degree at Evangel

University in Springfield, Missouri. Upon graduation, he joined the Army

Reserve Chaplain Candidate Program before coming on Active Duty in 1995. He has served in a number of positions throughout the Army in peace and in conflict. Chaplain DelTufo and is Ordained through the New Jersey District of the General Council of the Assemblies of God. He and his wife of 32 years, Nanse, have two married adult children and one grandchild. DelTufo retires in December.



“I must thank God first for sending me here to be the transitional leader of the USA-IRL and bearing witness to the new phase of the transformation that begins today as we accomplish the next milestone,” said DelTufo. “As I stand here today finishing up my time as commandant, I want you to know that I’m still committed to ministry to Soldiers and Families. I do not tire, and I will strive to do good for all continually, as First Thessalonians reminds me. The future of the Chaplain Corps is bright as our graduates go on to their units, chapels, and communities to live out our motto “Bringing God to Soldiers and Soldiers to God.”



Causey is now the 46th commandant.



This transfer is a continuation of the Chaplain Corps transformation. It is also the first time a general officer has held the position of commandant at the institute.



Causey holds a number of positions within the Chaplain Corps. He is the Deputy Chief of Chaplains, U.S. Army Reserve and the Director, USA-IRL. He assumed the position as the director on May 31.



“I want to take a moment to acknowledge Chaplain Brig. Gen. Charles Causey our director whose continued leadership will ensure the United States Army Institute for Religious Leadership, and the Chaplain Corps, will remain relevant and ready for whatever the future holds,” said Green. “We appreciate you and Lauri and look forward to the great things to come as we live the call and care for the Army Family.”



“I realized that I am joining a Family,” said Causey. “And I have to tell you that it is the honor of my life to do this. It really is. The hands that serve in this organization, it’s just, it’s amazing to think about throughout the years they have trained all of the chaplains and religious affairs specialists, that have gone all over the world, and in combat. It is a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude that I can join you as a servant leader to serve you as you minister to those who are going to minister to the entire United States Army.”

