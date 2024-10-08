Back into the Fight: Marine Corps Recruiting Command Succeeds in Prior Service Enlistment Program Mission

Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shannon Gross, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Shannon Gross, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, congratulates Pfc. Jesus Angel Ramirez Venegas during his Prior Service Enlistment Program reenlistment ceremony on Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27. PSEP affords former active duty and reserve Marines the opportunity to resume active service and meet published manpower requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.— “When Marines get out of the Marine Corps, they realize that they miss the Marine Corps and all it has to offer, and they want a way back in,” said Master Sgt. Peterson Jean-Pierre, prior service enlistment program chief, Marine Corps Recruiting Command and native of Orlando, Florida. “The Prior Service Enlistment Program is how to get back into the fight.”



This program allows former active duty and reserve Marines the opportunity to resume service or join the active component of the service. PSEP is available to the Selected Marine Corps Reserve, Individual Mobilization Augmentee program, Individual Ready Reserve Marines, or any other former Marine that meets the qualifications to reenter the service.



According to Master Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Trevino, enlisted operations chief, MCRC, and native of Lubbock, Texas, PSEP has steadily increased the total number of accessions into this program from year to year. In Fiscal Year 2021, there were 55 individuals that re-entered the Marine Corps. In FY22, there were 79.



“This year, MCRC nearly tripled the number of PSEP accessions from FY23 to FY24,” said James Edwards, COMMSTRAT Deputy, MCRC and native of St. Louis, Missouri. “The Command accessioned 335 individuals in FY24, as compared to 121 individuals in FY23. The Marine Corps highly values these talented and experienced Marines.”



Trevino said that there is going to be a new FY25 guidance, and that it will streamline the application to the active-duty pipeline. He continued to say that this program allows the Marine Corps to regain and retain quality individuals in the ranks of service.



The Prior Service Enlistment Program was an integral piece in MCRC achieving FY24’s mission goals. Jean-Pierre attributes this year's success to improved communication and the hard work from Marines at MCRC. He continued to say that the canvassing recruiters across the country are spreading the message of PSEP to eligible individuals, further advocating for the Marine Corps.



“There is no timeframe, you can reach out and start the process at any point during the year,” said Trevino. “Reservists reach out to your career planners, individuals who are out of the Marine Corps, go to your local recruiter. You must decide that the Marine Corps is what you want.”



For more information, please visit: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/3909970/fiscal-year-25-prior-service-and-reserve-augmentation-program-campaign-plan/