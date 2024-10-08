Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Commander Carlton Bennet, left, and Hospitalman Kate Helmke cut a cake celebrating the...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors, Marines and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy with a cake cutting ceremony at the base dining facility Wednesday, October 9.

    “This year’s theme, “Warfighting Strength and Readiness” should echo in our minds as we serve aboard “America’s Air station,” said Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and the ceremony’s kenote speaker. “MCAS Cherry Point is a critical component of the strength and readiness of the Navy and has been since it’s authorization by Congress in 1941.”

    The cake cutting ceremony was part of a larger celebration that included a special meal served at the DFAC.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 07:37
    Story ID: 482885
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy birthday
    cherry point
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download