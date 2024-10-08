Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Celebrates Navy’s 249th Birthday

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Commander Carlton Bennet, left, and Hospitalman Kate Helmke cut a cake celebrating the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Commander Carlton Bennet, left, and Hospitalman Kate Helmke cut a cake celebrating the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy during a ceremony held Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Both serve aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page

Sailors, Marines and civilians serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated the 249th Birthday of the United States Navy with a cake cutting ceremony at the base dining facility Wednesday, October 9.



“This year’s theme, “Warfighting Strength and Readiness” should echo in our minds as we serve aboard “America’s Air station,” said Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and the ceremony’s kenote speaker. “MCAS Cherry Point is a critical component of the strength and readiness of the Navy and has been since it’s authorization by Congress in 1941.”



The cake cutting ceremony was part of a larger celebration that included a special meal served at the DFAC.