    Osan celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing pose for a group photo for

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.10.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Oct. 4, 2024. Observed annually from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, this month recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

    As of 2020, 15.6% of active-duty Air Force members are of Hispanic or Latino descent. The observance month provides time to reflect on the diverse backgrounds that contribute to unit cohesion and mission readiness.

    “Hispanic Heritage Month is a chance to display my culture and be proud of the roots I came from,” said Tech. Sgt. Sabrynna McGuire, 607th Air Operations Center section chief of target list management.

    “Being in another country has given me the chance to appreciate Korean culture, and I love to have gotten the opportunity to share mine with others. I think it’s important to celebrate the diversity within our force.”

    The Hispanic Osan Latino Association aims to increase cultural and educational awareness of Hispanic and Latin American art, music, cuisine and literature at Osan AB.

    As part of the observance, HOLA organized a group photo, where Hispanic and Latino Airmen and their families stood together, holding flags representing their respective countries of heritage.

    “It’s important for people to feel represented,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez, HOLA president. “It’s hard to be away from family and overseas. These type of events bring people together and give us a sense of community.”

