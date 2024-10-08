Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army

TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN -Navigating the complexities of Hispanic heritage while serving in the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Marcos Cordova provides a vibrant look into a life shaped by bicultural influences. From festive family gatherings to the nuanced struggles of maintaining cultural identity in the military, Cordova’s journey is a compelling tale of resilience and pride. “It’s about staying connected to my roots while embracing the values I’ve come to appreciate in the Army,” he explains.



-Tapestry of Traditions



“Growing up in California was fun, but it came with its challenges,” Cordova says. He vividly recalls the sting of being teased for speaking Spanish, a language that tethered him to his family’s rich Mexican heritage. Despite these early challenges, Cordova found solace and identity in the traditions his family maintained, particularly during the festive Las Posadas. “The separation of my parents was tough, but embracing our traditions helped keep the family bond strong across borders,” he elaborates.



-Uncharted Paths



“I just wanted to be different,” Cordova asserts, reflecting on his decision to join the Army instead of following many from his community into the Marines. This choice marked not just a divergence from the norm but a commitment to stand out and bring his cultural perspective to a less trodden path in the military. His entry into the Army opened new experiences and broadened his worldview, reinforcing his adaptive capabilities.



-Cultural Bridges



Upon entering the military, Cordova faced the reality of being one of the few Hispanics in his basic training class. “It forced me to build bridges, to become more than just a soldier, but a mediator and educator about my culture,” he recalls. This role of cultural ambassador not only helped him navigate his early military career but also laid the groundwork for his ongoing efforts to foster inclusivity.



-Wisdom Through Generations



“My grandma taught me the importance of keeping your head up, no matter the hardship,” Cordova shares. Her guidance during his toughest times became a cornerstone of his leadership philosophy, now advocating for strength, humility, and the importance of cultural identity among his troops.



-Pride in Service



Despite the challenges of military life, Cordova remains committed to celebrating and preserving his Hispanic heritage. “It’s about showing who I am, where I come from, and bringing that authenticity to my role in the Army,” he says. These efforts enrich the military’s cultural diversity and demonstrate the importance of maintaining one’s cultural identity even in uniform.



-Future Visions



Reflecting on the future, Cordova is optimistic about balancing his dual identity and influencing a more inclusive military culture. “I embrace both equally because I’m Mexican American,” he states confidently. His hope is to mentor the next generation of soldiers, empowering them to embrace their identities and use their unique backgrounds to enhance their contributions.



Cordova concludes with advice for young Hispanics navigating similar bicultural environments: “Be yourself, stay true, and stay humble and strong. Your heritage is a strength, not a barrier.” Through his actions and leadership, Cordova continues to inspire a new wave of soldiers, demonstrating that embracing one’s culture within the military can bridge worlds and strengthen the fabric of America’s armed forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 Story ID: 482871 This work, Crossing Cultures: A Bicultural March in the Army, by SFC Henry Gundacker