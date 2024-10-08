Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation flew with the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, where they witnessed an inflight refueling on Tuesday.



The Iowa Air National Guard extended the invitation to the group to showcase the unique air-to-air refueling mission.



Iowa’s fourth district representative, Congressman Randy Feenstra and his staff were part of the flight during their visit to the unit.



Other guests included State Representative Jacob Bossman along with representatives from Senator Charles Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst’s offices.



The group flew onboard an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker where the aircraft met F-16 fighters from the South Dakota Air National Guard while flying over Southeast South Dakota.



“It’s really incredible to see the mission and everyone involved making it work, and making it successful,” Feenstra said.



After offloading fuel to the fighter jets, the Iowa refueling aircraft returned to its home base in Sioux City, Iowa.



Once back on the ground, the group toured the Air Guard facility based at the Sioux City airport. The tour included meeting 185th ARW Airmen and seeing the work they perform.



Iowa National Guard senior leaders, as well as 185th leadership were on hand to showcase the Air Guard unit.



The event allowed guests to learn more about current operations of the Air Guard unit, as well as future projects like the proposed ramp and runway expansion.



Feenstra said his visit to the Air Guard unit helped solidify the significance air refueling has in national defense.



“It shows me how important the 185th mission is to support,” Feestra added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 17:47 Story ID: 482859 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra visits 185th, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.