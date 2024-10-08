Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra visits 185th

    Feenstra Iowa

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | Iowa congressional representative Randy Feenstra talks with members of the Iowa Air...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation flew with the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, where they witnessed an inflight refueling on Tuesday.

    The Iowa Air National Guard extended the invitation to the group to showcase the unique air-to-air refueling mission.

    Iowa’s fourth district representative, Congressman Randy Feenstra and his staff were part of the flight during their visit to the unit.

    Other guests included State Representative Jacob Bossman along with representatives from Senator Charles Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst’s offices.

    The group flew onboard an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker where the aircraft met F-16 fighters from the South Dakota Air National Guard while flying over Southeast South Dakota.

    “It’s really incredible to see the mission and everyone involved making it work, and making it successful,” Feenstra said.

    After offloading fuel to the fighter jets, the Iowa refueling aircraft returned to its home base in Sioux City, Iowa.

    Once back on the ground, the group toured the Air Guard facility based at the Sioux City airport. The tour included meeting 185th ARW Airmen and seeing the work they perform.

    Iowa National Guard senior leaders, as well as 185th leadership were on hand to showcase the Air Guard unit.

    The event allowed guests to learn more about current operations of the Air Guard unit, as well as future projects like the proposed ramp and runway expansion.

    Feenstra said his visit to the Air Guard unit helped solidify the significance air refueling has in national defense.

    “It shows me how important the 185th mission is to support,” Feestra added.

