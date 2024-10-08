NMRLC Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Julius Evans | NMRLC Williamsburg and NMRLC NORA personnel participated in the annual National...... read more read more Photo By Julius Evans | NMRLC Williamsburg and NMRLC NORA personnel participated in the annual National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, Oct. 8. Pictured from left to right are HM3 Jamal Chism, U.S. Army Spc. Krystan Armstrong, HM3 John Fambrough, HN Matthew Lopez, HM3 Lexie Sutton, NMRLC commanding officer, Capt. Christopher Barnes, HM3 Jefferson Arpi Ordonez, NMRLC executive officer, Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode, CMC Brandon Lindbeck, HM1(SW/AW) Alex Robertson and PSSA Viviana Huergo Godoy. see less | View Image Page

NMRLC command personnel celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 9. National Hispanic Heritage Month traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.



Hispanic Heritage Week was founded as a seven-day observance in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson signed Proclamation 3869. As the years passed on, it became clear to the American people that one week per year was not enough time to celebrate all the accomplishments and contributions of the Hispanic community.



On Aug. 17, 1988, Public Law 100-402 was approved and signed by President Ronald Reagan, expanding Hispanic Heritage Week into a month-long event, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.



NMRLC has a diverse workforce and is honored to celebrate the rich heritages represented by command personnel.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.