NMRLC Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

NMRLC command personnel celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 9. National Hispanic Heritage Month traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.
Hispanic Heritage Week was founded as a seven-day observance in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson signed Proclamation 3869. As the years passed on, it became clear to the American people that one week per year was not enough time to celebrate all the accomplishments and contributions of the Hispanic community.
On Aug. 17, 1988, Public Law 100-402 was approved and signed by President Ronald Reagan, expanding Hispanic Heritage Week into a month-long event, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
NMRLC has a diverse workforce and is honored to celebrate the rich heritages represented by command personnel.
Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.
