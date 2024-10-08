Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFDC welcomes new instructional systems specialist

    NMFDC welcomes new instructional systems specialist

    Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lawrence Duran to the team as an...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Story by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lawrence Duran to the team as an instructional systems specialist with the Education and Training directorate, October 7, 2024.

    Duran, a native of Flagstaff, Arizona, loves doing basically anything outdoors and he recently started Brazilian Ju Jitsu.
    We recently asked Duran a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.

    Q: Previous job?
    A: For the last 15 months, I was able to work as a contractor for Airforce Education Training Command. I was part of a team that facilitated studies, surveys and reports for career fields to develop competencies, behaviors and expected outcomes.

    Q: Are you prior service?
    A: Yes, served 20 years as a Hospital Corpsman. I retired in October 2023 from the Navy Medicine Training Support Command.

    Q: Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing as an E-learning development specialist here at NMFDC.
    A: My role at NMFDC will be to support courses and provide guidance in the areas of instructional design and learning resources. This is done by conducting occupational analysis, monitoring and maintaining instructional materials and work with stakeholders in the design and modification of course curriculum.

    Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?
    A: I'm excited to continue to serve the Navy though developing Training needed for the Sailors in Navy medicine.

    Welcome aboard Lawrence!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:58
    Story ID: 482819
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFDC welcomes new instructional systems specialist, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMFDC welcomes new instructional systems specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISS
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC
    instructional systems specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download