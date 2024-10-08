NMFDC welcomes new instructional systems specialist

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lawrence Duran to the team as an...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lawrence Duran to the team as an instructional systems specialist with the Education and Training directorate, October 7, 2024. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Lawrence Duran to the team as an instructional systems specialist with the Education and Training directorate, October 7, 2024.



Duran, a native of Flagstaff, Arizona, loves doing basically anything outdoors and he recently started Brazilian Ju Jitsu.

We recently asked Duran a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



Q: Previous job?

A: For the last 15 months, I was able to work as a contractor for Airforce Education Training Command. I was part of a team that facilitated studies, surveys and reports for career fields to develop competencies, behaviors and expected outcomes.



Q: Are you prior service?

A: Yes, served 20 years as a Hospital Corpsman. I retired in October 2023 from the Navy Medicine Training Support Command.



Q: Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing as an E-learning development specialist here at NMFDC.

A: My role at NMFDC will be to support courses and provide guidance in the areas of instructional design and learning resources. This is done by conducting occupational analysis, monitoring and maintaining instructional materials and work with stakeholders in the design and modification of course curriculum.



Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?

A: I'm excited to continue to serve the Navy though developing Training needed for the Sailors in Navy medicine.



Welcome aboard Lawrence!