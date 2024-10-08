Lieutenant develops curriculum for prestigious leadership course

First Lt. Brianne Barron, a pilot in the 188th Operations Group, was invited to be a curriculum developer and facilitator for the 2024 International Junior Officer Leadership Development (IJOLD) course after attending the Netherlands program.



The IJOLD course is a renowned program designed to enhance leadership skills and foster multinational collaboration among junior officers from NATO countries. Barron’s selection by the National Guard Bureau (NGB) was a pleasant surprise given the rigorous and competitive nature of the course, particularly for lieutenants.



“I had heard that the course was incredibly challenging and highly competitive,” Barron shared. “To be selected on my first application was an honor.”



During her time in the Netherlands, Barron formed impactful and rewarding relationships. One standout connection was with Maj. Dawn Longfellow, who was there observing the program and developing an after-action report for upcoming IJOLD 2024, which would be hosted by the U.S. Air National Guard (ANG). Recognizing Barron’s expertise and passion, Longfellow invited her to take on the role of curriculum developer and facilitator for the 2024 course.



Barron explained. “She invited me to contribute to the curriculum development and facilitation for the 2024 course, knowing my background as a professor and program director at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS), as well as my master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.”



Barron’s experience as a pilot was extremely valuable for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training, joint operations, and strategic planning, helping form a strong foundation for the symposium’s rigorous academics, workshops, and capstone exercise.



“Brianne knew the leadership objectives and was capable of changing the conversation paradigm,” said Longfellow. “Her composure, diplomacy, willingness to get people engaged in the conversation and feel included really speaks to her character.”



Lt. Col. Richard Lavery, Barron’s 188th Operations Support Squadron commander, echoed those sentiments.



“We’re incredibly proud of Lieutenant Barron,” said Lavery. “It was self-evident they would recognize her talent; it was a welcome surprise that she was invited back to serve as a facilitator. She’s a great example of the premier talent we have in our Flying Razorback force.”



The IJOLD course emphasized the importance of agility, joint planning, and intercultural relations, preparing junior officers for future large-scale conflicts. Barron’s contributions to the 2024 curriculum, particularly the Agile Airmen capstone workshop, integrated all major components of the IJOLD program, ensuring that the next generation of junior officers will be well-equipped to lead in an increasingly complex global landscape.

In addition to helping others, Barron found that the course was also beneficial for her.



“Developing a complex war game scenario at IJOLD strengthened my understanding of joint operations, especially in the context of the Great Power Competition,” she said. “Working with officers from various Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs) allowed me to consider different capabilities and strategies. This experience will influence how I plan missions and communicate with other countries in the future.”

