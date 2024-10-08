National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight - RP2 Olavarria Vidal

MANAMA, Bahrain – Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Gilberto Olavarria Vidal, a native of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, is playing a critical role at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain by serving as the assistant leading petty officer for the command's Religious Ministries Department.



Olavarria is a 2013 graduate of Fernando Suria Chavez High School and has been serving in the Navy for four years. Today, he serves as a religious program specialist (RP). RPs support the provision and facilitation of religious ministry, care of Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families of all faith groups, and they advise leadership on religious program planning and execution.



When asked what inspired him to join the Navy, Olavarria said he joined for several reasons. First, he wanted to represent his family's growing military heritage by serving in a different branch than most of his relatives who had served in the U.S. Army. As there is strong Puerto Rican representation in both the Army and Navy, Olavarria was inspired to continue his cultural heritage and serve his country by joining the Navy.



Additionally, like many Sailors, Olavarria was inspired by the opportunity to travel the world and experience different cultures. During his time in college in Puerto Rico, he recognized the importance of social support systems, especially for students facing personal or academic challenges.



“My goal was to promote a safer community for those in the military," said Olavarria. "Simple acts of listening, caring questions like ‘how are you?’ and ‘can I help?’ can make a big difference in helping others through difficult times. By joining the Navy, I hoped to help ensure that no Sailor, Marine or any other service member feels alone in their struggles. The Navy provides opportunities to both represent one's cultural heritage and support others, and these factors inspired me to serve.”



From September 15 to October 15, the DoD celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the rich history, tradition, and cultural diversity of Hispanic/Latino Americans. This observance honors inspirational Americans who trace their origin or descent to Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures. This year’s theme, “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” embodies the innovative and resilient spirit of the Hispanic community. It highlights the unity that has been instrumental in forging a path for future generations.



“Hispanic Americans have had a profound and positive influence on our country, ” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “Currently, more than 14 percent of the DON's [Department of the Navy] total force shares Hispanic descent. As we discover more of these stories, and honor their ultimate impact, we not only enrich our understanding, but also strengthen our collective identity."



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:16 Story ID: 482801 Location: BH Hometown: BARCELONETA, PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight - RP2 Olavarria Vidal, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.