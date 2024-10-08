Close out of Fiscal Year '24 at Fort Buchanan: a clear indicator of Good Stewardship of Public Funds

Photo By Jose Lopez | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan Resource Management team closed out...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan Resource Management team closed out the fiscal year in record time on Sept. 30, successfully enabling the readiness of the service members assigned to the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean while providing the support the troops need to continue their missions. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan Resource Management team closed out the fiscal year in record time on Sept. 30, successfully enabling the readiness of the service members assigned to the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean while providing the support the troops need to continue their missions.



"This office is responsible for managing funds assigned to Fort Buchanan to create projects, pay salaries, cover costs for training, and most importantly to keep the installation open and available for Soldiers, their Families, and those civilian personnel employed to service them," said Rosa I. Rodriguez, the installation's Resource Management Office director.



It's important to note that the impact of a financially sound installation budget at Fort Buchanan is not confined to its immediate surroundings. This responsible fiscal management resonates across the globe.



"Being fiscally responsible allows us to provide quality of life and essential services to service members and their Families. Even if the service member is serving overseas, they will serve knowing and trusting that Fort Buchanan cares for their loved ones," added Rodriguez.



But the process to close fiscal year 2024 presented some challenges.



"One of the challenges we have faced was the time-consuming effort of properly managing projects with the different colors of money Fort Buchanan receives. Another challenge is the construction projects because they frequently go over different fiscal years," said Rodriguez.



Thanks to Fort Buchanan's responsible stewardship of taxpayer money, over 110 projects were facilitated during fiscal year 2024, including maintaining training facilities, purchasing new generators, paving roads, and maintaining and replacing air conditioning.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.