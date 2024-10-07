U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Welcomes the New Mayor of Ginowan

In a display of continuity and stability, Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, Commanding Officer (CO) of U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, welcomed the returning City of Ginowan Mayor, Mr. Atsushi Sakima. Mayor Sakima, who previously held the position from 2012 to 2018, stepped back into the role following the sudden passing of Mayor Masanori Matsugawa in July.



Mayor Sakima and Capt. Cooperman met in a spirit of unity and collaboration. The CO expressed her condolences and fondly recalled the strong relationship she shared with former Mayor Matsugawa. Mayor Sakima, in turn, thanked the CO for her presence at the former Mayor's funeral and expressed his commitment to continuing the successful relationship.



The two spoke about the upcoming opening of the new University of the Ryukyus Hospital and the positive economic growth it will bring to the city. The new hospital shares a fence line with the Naval hospital, and the two healthcare organizations have a robust relationship. Capt. Cooperman spoke about the recent opening of the hospital gate with 24/7 access, allowing the hospital sailors to walk off base and frequent the shops and restaurants just outside the entrance. The CO spoke about how she and the hospital leadership talk about being good ambassadors to our neighbors on the other side of the fence. Mayor Sakima expressed his desire to continue building on several current volunteer efforts in which the hospital staff participates and forging new opportunities in the future.



There is no doubt that the relationships formed between the U.S. forces here in Japan are crucial to the ability to prosper and win during potential threats from natural disasters, pandemics, or potential hostile contingencies. The two leaders discussed upcoming strategic meetings and opportunities to bring children in need to the hospital trunk or treat, and the Mayor was invited to the annual tree lighting in December. The meeting went very well, and there is no doubt that the Naval Hospital personnel and the staff of the Mayor of Ginowan will continue to work together to make their neighborhood better any chance they get!



The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.



