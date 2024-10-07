Millennium Cohort Study Launches Follow-up Survey

Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2024) The Millennium Cohort Study has enrolled participants from...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2024) The Millennium Cohort Study has enrolled participants from all branches of the U.S. military, including active duty, reserve, and National Guard members since 2001. The study examines a broad range of health outcomes, including mental health, physical health, and chronic diseases, to identify risks and develop strategies to enhance the wellbeing of military personnel. The Millennium Cohort Study is the largest and longest-running health study in military history and spans multiple generations of warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – The Department of Defense's Millennium Cohort Study is excited to announce the launch of its next follow-up survey for over a quarter of a million service members and veterans who previously enrolled in this landmark study. This longstanding research program, managed by the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) in San Diego, is the largest and longest-running health study in military history and is designed to understand the long-term health effects of military service.



Since its inception in 2001, the Millennium Cohort Study has enrolled participants from all branches of the U.S. military, including active duty, reserve, and National Guard members. The study examines a broad range of health outcomes, including mental health, physical health, and chronic diseases, to identify risks and develop strategies to enhance the wellbeing of military personnel. Health information is obtained from study participants using a baseline survey and a series of follow-up surveys that are collected in 3–5 year intervals.



Study participants are asked to contribute their insights by completing the latest survey. Responses will provide crucial data to help shape military health policies and support services, ensuring that service members receive the care they need both during and after their military careers.



"We are deeply grateful to all our participants for their continued dedication to this important research," said Dr. Rudy Rull, the study's principal investigator. "Their involvement is critical to our mission of understanding the health effects of military service and improving the lives of service members and their families."



Enrolled participants are encouraged to check their email for information to complete the survey. For more information about the study and to access the survey, please visit https://millenniumcohort.org/.



NHRC’s mission is to optimize the operational readiness and health of our armed forces and families by conducting research, development, testing and evaluation to informing Department of Defense (DoD) policy. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. NHRC’s team of distinguished scientists and researchers consists of active duty service members, federal civil service employees and contractors, whose expertise includes physiology, microbiology, psychology, epidemiology, and biomedical engineering.