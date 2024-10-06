I Am Navy Medicine – and Hispanic Heritage – assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Looking into it…For Lt. Renzo D. Sobrevilla, Naval Hospital Bremerton Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Looking into it…For Lt. Renzo D. Sobrevilla, Naval Hospital Bremerton Materiel Management Department head and Medical Service Corps officer from Lima Peru, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month - from September 15 to October 15 - provides the opportunity to appreciate the vibrant contributions of Hispanic Americans and celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and traditions of the Hispanic community. “I value the diversity of the Hispanic diaspora. I appreciate the influence of countries which have contributed immensely to the arts and culture in the U.S,” said Sobrevilla, who joined the Navy in 2007 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

The Peruvian coastal capital of Lima is approximately 4,970 miles south of Naval Hospital Bremerton.



Yet Lt. Renzo D. Sobrevilla has seamlessly bridged that distance from South American to North America as a Navy Medical Service Corps officer assigned to NHB.



In conjunction with October recognized by the Department of Defense as [National] Hispanic Heritage Month, Sobrevilla reflected on his roots, culture, and lineage.



“Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 to October 15, is a time of great pride for me,” said Sobrevilla. “It's an opportunity to recognize the vibrant contributions of Hispanic Americans and celebrate the rich cultures, histories, and traditions of the Hispanic community.”



“As someone with Hispanic roots, I take pride in celebrating the Hispanic community's rich cultures, histories, and traditions,” continued Sobrevilla. “I value the diversity of the Hispanic diaspora. I appreciate the influence of countries which have contributed immensely to the arts and culture in the U.S.”



With this year's Hispanic Heritage Month theme, ‘Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,’ Sobrevilla notes that the premise is directly applicable to his responsibility at NHB which is dedicated to ensuring that the right material, contracted services and healthcare equipment are in the right place at the right time to provide medical and dental care to active duty, retirees and their families at NHB and three branch health clinics.



“The theme is significant in my role at the command. It highlights the importance of diversity and collaboration in shaping the future. It's about how a diverse community, like ours, can come together to bring about positive change, not just within our command but also in the broader context of Navy Medicine,” stated Sobrevilla, who started from humble beginnings to embark upon his chosen career path.



“As an immigrant, I always encourage my Sailors to take full advantage of the opportunities the Navy provides. Starting as an E-1 and working my way up, I've seen firsthand how hard work, dedication, and motivation can turn the American dream into reality. Becoming an MSC officer was a pivotal moment for me and proof that with the right attitude, anyone can succeed,” remarked Sobrevilla.



His interest in Navy Medicine began after he enlisted in the Navy in 2007. Several influential leaders set the foundation for him to pursue a career in the medical field. After completing his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Northeastern University, Sobrevilla merged his growing healthcare interest with leadership and chose the Navy’s most diverse corps, MSC, which offers a number of healthcare administrator specialties.



“The Navy Medical Service Corps appealed to me because of its commitment to diversity and inclusivity. This career has allowed me to work in various settings, each contributing to the mission of Navy Medicine,” shared Sobrevilla, NHB Materiel Management Department head, who has been part of Navy Medicine since 2016 and served in various roles, including as a plans, operations, and medical Intelligence officer, comptroller, and logistics officer.



Sobrevilla epitomizes the value of education, having attained his Master of Healthcare Administration with Executive Concentration, Specialization in Management, Education and Training Management, and Healthcare Management from George Mason University. He is currently completing his dissertation for his Doctor of Business Administration at Grand Canyon University.



He can also add linguistic chops to a growing curriculum vitae.



“Thanks to my parents' heritage, I am bilingual in Italian and Spanish,” Sobrevilla added, noting that the best part of his career has been the opportunity to work with diverse people from all over the world. “There’s the sense of fulfillment that comes from making a positive impact in their lives through Navy Medicine.”



Sobrevilla is optimistic that staff, as well as patients and visitors, look favorable on NHB’s Hispanic Heritage Month recognition.



“I hope others take away an appreciation for the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our society, both within the military and in broader cultural contexts,” exclaimed Sobrevilla. “It's about understanding the importance of diversity and how it strengthens our Navy and our country.”



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine, Sobrevilla replied, “Navy Medicine has been a transformative journey, offering me the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. It's a testament to the fact that with hard work and a strong work ethic, anything is possible.”