CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) welcomes Lt. Gen. Ahmann as new commander

Photo By Michael Dougherty | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann (right) accepts the command guidon for Continental...... read more read more Photo By Michael Dougherty | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann (right) accepts the command guidon for Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region - First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) from Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, during a Change of Command ceremony Oct. 2, 2024, at Tyndall AFB, Fla. Ahmann takes over the command from Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus. see less | View Image Page

Leadership of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region – First Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) changed hands during a change of command ceremony held October 2, 2024.

An age-old tradition of passing the flags, or colors, symbolized the change in leadership as Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann assumed command of CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) from Lt. Gen. Stephen Nordhaus. The NORAD and U.S. Northern Command commander, Gen. Gregory Guillot presided over the ceremony.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to take command of an amazing warfighting organization, committed to defending our homeland 24/7, 365 days a year," said Ahmann.

As the Combined Force Air Component Commander for NORAD and the Joint Force Air Component Commander for U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Space Command, Ahmann will oversee several distinct missions: air defense and air sovereignty operations in the continental United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands; supporting the deployment, sustainment, and redeployment of U.S. Air Forces in support of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Space Command; providing Defense Support to Civil Authorities; executing theater security cooperation with partner nations; and planning and executing contingency support operations for National Aeronautics and Space Administration's human space flight programs.

"I look forward to serving with all of you to advance the recent progress made and build on the strategic plan and vision to defend and respond in the homeland with all our team from the (Air Operations Center), to the (Air Defense) Sectors, and the Joint Air Degfense Operations Center. We together will continue to evolve innovative warfighting capabilities in order to enable us to be successful against new and emerging threats," said Ahmann.

With the transfer of responsibility for continental air defense from the active component of the Air Force to the Air National Guard in 1995, First Air Force became the first numbered air force to be made up primarily of citizen Airmen.

Before serving as the CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) commander, Lt. Gen Ahmann was the Director, Programs and Requirements, National Guard Bureau, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.

In his remarks as the outgoing commander, Nordhaus recalled the long list of significant achievements attributed to the CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE) team.

"The accomplishments I just listed are in reality just a small example of the incredible efforts of our C1AA team over this past year-and-a-half. As I proudly relinquish command to Lt. Gen. Ahmann, I do so knowing full well that he will lead this enterprise to great heights and overcome the challenges we know, and the ones yet discovered,” said Nordhaus.

After relinquishing command of 1st Air Force, Nordhaus will be promoted to the rank of General, and will assume responsibility as the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau.