Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex recognizes year of the first line supervisor monthly award winners

Col. Jeffrey Anderson, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy commander, recognized the winners of the Year of the First Line Supervisor monthly award for June to August on Sept. 23, 2024, at the OC-ALC.
In 2024, exceptional first-line supervisors are featured across the complex based on the individual’s integrity, service, and excellence in mission directives through the awards program and spotlights on social media. First-line supervisors are the backbone of the OC-ALC, as they supervise and guide thousands of individual labor tasks every day towards generating combat power for the American warfighter.
Congratulations to the following outstanding first-line supervisors for the months of June-August 2024.
Year of the First Line Supervisor for June:
Blake Grimwood, 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group section chief
Jonathan Gross, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group MXDEA flight engineering chief
Steven Sartin, 76th Maintenance Support Group WS-09 supervisor
Year of the First Line Supervisor for July:
Amanda Guerrero, 547th Propulsion Maintenance Squadron IPV kitting chief
Prestonn Biggs, 76th Commodities Maintenance Group manpower & mission support chief
Year of the First Line Supervisor for August:
James Robinson, 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group production superintendent
Rodney Gray, 76th Maintenance Support Group planning chief
Robyn Crowder, 72 Air Base Wing OC-ALC community resilience program manager
Brig. Gen Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex commander, and OC-ALC senior leaders take pride in recognizing their team's outstanding accomplishments. Every month, an award is presented to first-line supervisors who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their duties. This award recognizes the most deserving supervisors whose initiative and commitment are commended and inspire others in the OC-ALC to strive for excellence. With this tradition, the spirit of achievement continues to soar high in the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex.
