NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE MARINE CORPS UNVEILS TWO NEW GALLERIES

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – The National Museum of the Marine Corps unveiled two

new galleries on U.S. Marine Corps operations to the public in Quantico, Virginia, on Oct. 6, 2024.

The galleries encompass a 20,000 square foot exhibit featuring hundreds of artifacts from all major U.S.

Marine Corps operations from 1976 to 2021, to include Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring

Freedom.



“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our beloved Corps, it’s only fitting that the National Museum

of the Marine Corps can now showcase the most recent fifty years of our storied history,” said Lt. Gen.

Benjamin Watson, Commanding General, Training and Education Command.



Keynote remarks were provided by Watson, following an invocation by the Chaplain of the Marine

Corps, Rear Adm. Carey Cash, who himself has a rich history of service within the Marine Corps.

Watson’s service spans the two news galleries to include Operations Provide Promise and Deny Flight in

and around the former Yugoslavia; Operation Dynamic Response in Kosovo; Operation Iraqi Freedom;

and Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, and Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.



The new galleries are the culmination of 13 years of dedicated work by the museum staff and numerous

contributors, highlighting powerful stories through an array of artifacts, including uniforms of Marines

who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. Other displays include an evolution of combat

medicine and a comprehensive view of life in both combat and humanitarian missions.



“Each of the artifacts tell part of the Marine Corps story,” said Keil Gentry, Director of the NMMC, and

retired Marine Corps Colonel. “You will see the dress blues of 1stLt William Sommerhof who, along

with 240 other Americans, was killed in the Beirut bombing on 23 October 1983. Keep in mind, many of

the dress blues you see in these new galleries represent a Marine killed in action.”



Among the artifacts, visitors will also find:

-The tail boom of a Cobra attack helicopter shot down during operations in Grenada.

-The M-198 artillery howitzer, which fired the first round during Desert Storm.

-An F/A-18 Hornet jet that patrolled Washington, DC, the day after the September 11 attacks.

-A battle-damaged Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected All-Terrain Vehicle from Afghanistan and a

Light Armored Vehicle that served in Iraq.



In addition, the new exhibits address the integration of women and reservists, the establishment of the

Marine Special Operations Command, advancements in military medicine, and the role of unmanned

vehicles in modern combat.



“These two new galleries pay tribute to those who served between 1976 and 2021, but particularly honor

the 1,514 Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice, including almost 1,400 in Operations Iraqi Freedom

and Enduring Freedom,” said Watson. “They’re not just displays; they’re a powerful representation of the

very best our Nation has to offer, of selfless service and sacrifice.”



The galleries serve to inspire current Marines and future generations, reaffirming the Corps' readiness to

respond in times of crisis. They illustrate key tenets of the Marine Corps, showcasing rapid deployment

capabilities and the unwavering spirit of service.



The interactive elements of the exhibit, including a life-sized recreation of an Iraqi street scene, invite

veterans and visitors alike to engage with the history and experiences of the Marines. This immersive

experience emphasizes the selfless service of countless Marines and offers an opportunity for families to

connect with their loved ones' past.



The National Museum of the Marine Corps stands as a testament to the rich legacy of the Marine Corps as

we approach its 250th anniversary. We invite the public to explore these galleries and reflect on the proud

history of U.S. Marines.



Queries pertaining to this ceremony can be sent to hector.j.infante.mil@usmc.mil.

