Nelson Sanchez to retire after nearly 40 years of service

MOBILE, Ala. – In 1985, many significant events happened around the world. The first WrestleMania was held at Madison Square Garden, and the Main Event was Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff.



Coca-Cola changed its formula and released New Coke. The response was so overwhelmingly negative that the original formula was back on the market in less than three months.



On Aug. 5, 1985, Nelson Sanchez started working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Almost 40 years later, Sanchez, Mobile District Chief of Operations, has decided to call it a career.



“The Mobile District wishes Nelson all the best in retirement,” said USACE Mobile District Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman. “We’re proud of his almost 40 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Nation.”



Sanchez joined the Mobile District in 1990 and worked in Operations. In 2021, he was promoted to his current position as the Chief of Operations.



During his time with USACE, he said he will remember his deployments the most. Especially when he deployed to support FEMA in New York after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.



“I’ve been deployed to many locations around the country aiding Districts suffering from natural disasters such as Hurricane Hugo, Katrina, and Georges as well as the Alabama tornados,” Sanchez said. “I served seven months in Kuwait, helping with recovery efforts and rebuilding the water, sewer, and power infrastructure. On September 11, 2001, one of our Nation’s great tragedies unfolded. I was privileged to support FEMA by providing technical assistance in New York at the site of the World Trade Center. Just being an engineer in Operations and then Chief of Operations is what I will remember.”



Sanchez’s deputy chief of operations, Vern Gwin, who is soon to be chief of operations, appreciated his tenure in Mobile.



Gwin said he appreciates his relationship with Nelson and is prepared for each next step of responsibility.



“Working for Nelson was enjoyable and challenging,” Gwin said. “Nelson took the time to ensure I was prepared for the next level of responsibility if that opportunity became available. Nelson and I had an excellent professional relationship. I will personally miss our personal relationship, his fun approach to work, and most of all, his dedication to the Operations Division and our people.”



Camille Thaxton, Mobile District Operations Executive secretary, said she will greatly miss Sanchez when he retires.



“Under Nelson’s leadership, not only have I achieved goals, but he has given me valuable memories,” Thaxton said. “These memories will always be with me. Every challenge was easier with you at the helm. I will miss your jokes, laughter, and the fun you brought to work every day. Thank you for the unforgettable moments. You will be missed greatly, not only by me but from the entire Operations Division.”



Gwin said Sanchez’s leadership was especially crucial as he dealt with the damage and reconstruction of the Demopolis Lock and Dam and the current repair work being done to the Holt Lock and Dam as he responded to restore navigation to the waterway and its stakeholders.



“I would say Nelson’s legacy was that he left Operations Division with overall best leadership and team that we have had in my 20-plus years in Mobile,” Gwin said. “We are all extremely happy for Nelson and his well-earned retirement years.”



Sanchez said he is looking forward to retirement and to being able to do and focus on the things he wants to do.



“I am going to miss the people and the friendships,” Sanchez said. “I’m looking forward to the weekends, and I plan to do all the things I wanted to do when I finished college, which are music, art, my wife Beth Swindall, and the rest of our family. My wife Beth has supported me and my career, and I look forward to spending more time with her.”