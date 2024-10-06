DoD’s medical advanced development activity Change of Command slated for Oct. 18 at Fort Detrick

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity will host a Change of Command ceremony Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. in the Fort Detrick Auditorium.



During the ceremony, Col. Andy Nuce will relinquish command of USAMMDA to Col. Mara Kreishman-Deitrick before assuming duties as the Director of Medical Logistics, Defense Health Agency. Kreishman-Deitrick returns to USAMMDA having most recently served as deputy commander, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research; prior to that assignment, she was USAMMDA’s deputy commander.



The Change of Command comes during a dynamic period for medical advanced development in the U.S. Army and U.S. Department of Defense. USAMMDA is continuing to transition from U.S. Army Futures Command to a Program Executive Office under the DHA Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment. The activity’s three Project Management Offices, comprising about 200 medical developers and support staff members, partner with DoD, industry, and academic stakeholders to develop, deliver, and field critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to meet the current and future medical treatment needs of U.S. Warfighters across the globe.



The Fort Detrick Auditorium is located at 1520 Freedman Dr. on post. All visitors without a valid DoD-issued identification must receive a guest pass at the Fort Detrick Visitor Control Center, 9000 Amber Drive, Frederick, Maryland. To gain entrance to Fort Detrick, visitors must present a current, valid identification, either a Real ID driver’s license or current U.S. passport, at the VCC.



Media representatives interested in attending the event may RSVP no later than Oct. 17 by emailing the USAMMDA Public Affairs Office at usarmy.detrick.medcom-usammda.mbx.usammda-pao@health.mil.

