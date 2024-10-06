Shining a light on Breast Cancer Awareness

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS –October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observance focused on raising awareness and encouraging early detection of breast cancer.



Most women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease, underscoring the importance of regular screenings. The American College of Radiology (ACR) and the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommend yearly mammograms starting at age 40.



Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among American women, second only to skin cancer. Mammograms are a crucial tool for early detection, identifying cancer before it grows large enough to cause noticeable symptoms.



Common signs of breast cancer include changes in breast size or shape, localized pain, unusual nipple discharge, and new lumps in the breast or underarm. Some individuals may experience no symptoms at all. It is important to consult a healthcare provider if any concerning signs arise.



Key risk factors for breast cancer include being female, aging (most cases occur in women over 50), and genetic mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes. For further details, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) breast cancer risk factors page. New screening guidelines from the ACR emphasize risk assessments by age 25, especially for Black and Ashkenazi Jewish women, to determine whether early screening is needed. Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 40 for women at average risk, with earlier, more intensive screenings for those at higher risk.



If you’re due for your yearly mammogram and have no concerns, you can schedule a screening at any of the Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Military Treatment Facilities by calling 210-292-9729. For any other or more concerns, contact your primary care physician for an evaluation and diagnostic mammogram referral.

