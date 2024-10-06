Naval Intelligence Activity Employees Honored at 2024 NIA Annual Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Six Naval Intelligence Activity (NIA) employees were recognized for their outstanding contributions during the 2024 NIA Annual Awards Ceremony, held on October 2 at the National Maritime Intelligence Center (NMIC). The annual event celebrates naval intelligence professionals who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to their duties.



The awards highlight the dedication and accomplishments of NIA personnel, underscoring their critical role in supporting the mission of Naval Intelligence.







Director’s Award for Achievement



Ms. Jasmine Bolding, NIA Inspector General Office



Mr. Douglas Padilla, NIA Inspector General Office



Outstanding Enabler Award



Ms. Caitlin Justesen, NIA Strategic Communications



Ms. Stephanie Tevenal, NIA Strategic Communications



Excellence Award



NIA Operations Oversight (N3) employee



Collaboration Award



NIA Operations Oversight (N3) employee

