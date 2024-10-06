Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Intelligence Activity Employees Honored at 2024 NIA Annual Awards Ceremony

    Naval Intelligence Activity Inspector General Office Employee Honored with 2024 NIA Director's Award for Achievement

    Photo By Caitlin Justesen | From left, Ms. Sandra Brown, Assistant Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence; Ms....... read more read more

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Story by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – Six Naval Intelligence Activity (NIA) employees were recognized for their outstanding contributions during the 2024 NIA Annual Awards Ceremony, held on October 2 at the National Maritime Intelligence Center (NMIC). The annual event celebrates naval intelligence professionals who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to their duties.

    The awards highlight the dedication and accomplishments of NIA personnel, underscoring their critical role in supporting the mission of Naval Intelligence.



    Director’s Award for Achievement

    Ms. Jasmine Bolding, NIA Inspector General Office

    Mr. Douglas Padilla, NIA Inspector General Office

    Outstanding Enabler Award

    Ms. Caitlin Justesen, NIA Strategic Communications

    Ms. Stephanie Tevenal, NIA Strategic Communications

    Excellence Award

    NIA Operations Oversight (N3) employee

    Collaboration Award

    NIA Operations Oversight (N3) employee

