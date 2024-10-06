Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral

SINGAPORE - As Capt. Nguyen approached the conclusion of his tenure as assistant chief of staff for plans and policy at Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, he found himself at a pivotal moment in his career, reflecting on the experiences and achievements that had shaped his journey to this point.



Capt. Tuan Nguyen stood on the flight deck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) before his family, friends, and colleagues as he was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on Aug. 1, 2024, set to become one of the highest-ranking officers in the Navy’s Foreign Area Officer (FAO) community. While promotion to flag officer is always a significant milestone, this promotion held particularly powerful meaning, as Blue Ridge was the command and control ship that spearheaded Operation Frequent Wind and saved his life 49 years earlier.



“I remember a station wagon pulled up, and my paternal family said we had to leave. My mom, she started crying and ran upstairs to pack… some clothes and her wedding photos,” said Nguyen. “My father was in the war, in the jungle, so we just had to leave without him.”



Nguyen and his family frantically boarded a fishing boat and left his hometown of Vung Tau, Vietnam behind, sailing towards Con Son Island, 50 miles off Vietnam’s southern coast. There, they found what they’d been hoping for as Knox-class destroyer escort USS Kirk (DE 1087) steamed towards that same island.



“I found myself at the bottom of a long cargo net, too small to climb as others were stumbling up the rope or falling into the ocean” said Nguyen. “I was all alone, with nowhere to go until a young U.S. Navy Sailor climbed down the net, scooped me up, and brought me to the safety of the Republic of Vietnam ship Huong Giang.”



As Nguyen reunited with his mother and brother aboard Huong Giang, formerly USS Oceanside (LSM-175), the naval flotilla sailed on, eventually reaching America, with his journey culminating in Chicago, where Nguyen and his family began the process of forging new lives in a new nation.



“How blessed am I to be promoted today onboard this historic ship that played such a pivotal role in the evacuation of Saigon,” said Nguyen. “During this summer patrol, coming back to Vietnam on the USS Blue Ridge completes the circle of when I left as a five-year-old boat refugee on USS Oceanside.”



This profound childhood experience ignited his passion for a life of service and adventure, bringing his journey full circle.



Nguyen was one of the 30,000 refugees rescued during Operation Frequent Wind, a mission involving over 20 U.S. Navy ships in the evacuation of Saigon. The naval flotilla eventually reached America, with its journey culminating in Chicago, where Nguyen and his family were given the opportunity to start again.



Nguyen began his military career in 1996 when he was commissioned as an ensign in the Civil Engineer Corps. In the next ten years, he dedicated himself to his duties, often reflecting on his fondest memories serving as a Seabee and Civil Engineer Corps officer.



These memories were shaped by his early assignments at Naval Construction Support Unit Two in Port Hueneme, California, the Engineering Field Activity Northwest, Bremerton Office, and working as the public works officer and resident officer in charge of construction for Navy Region Singapore.



After ten years of service, Nguyen transitioned to the Foreign Area Officer (FAO) community in 2006. He began his FAO career as the Desk Officer for Cambodia, the Philippines, and Vietnam at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet's International Plans and Policy Directorate.



His subsequent assignments included serving as the assistant naval attaché to India at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, serving as the naval attaché to China at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and most recently completed his tour as assistant chief of staff for plans and engagements at Commander U.S. Seventh Fleet. Currently, he serves as the Senior Defense Official, Defense Attaché China in Beijing.



“Being part of the Navy is what kept me going. Our Navy has so much talent, so many people with diverse backgrounds,” said Nguyen. “When you work with an organization like that where everyone is hard-charging, you just have to step-up and raise your standard. You look around and the people here are the barometer of excellence, so it wasn’t hard for me to stay motivated.”



As Rear Adm. Nguyen embarks on this new chapter, he remains deeply committed to the values and “Midwest, blue-collar work ethic” that have guided him throughout his career. His promotion is not only a recognition of his professional accomplishments, but also a testament to the resilience and determination that have characterized his life. With his extensive experience and unyielding spirit, Rear Adm. Nguyen says he is poised to continue making a significant impact, leading by example and inspiring the next generation of FAO officers.



“The incredible actions of the U.S. Navy on that fateful day of our Navy’s finest hour not only saved my life, but many others’ as well” said Nguyen, “I am a personal testament on how impactful our U.S. Navy is across the world’s ocean. I am honored to be serving and wearing the cloth of the nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.07.2024 08:32 Story ID: 482637 Location: SG Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam Refugee-Turned-Naval Officer Promotes to Rear Admiral, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.