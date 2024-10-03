56th Artillery Command to attend AUSA Exposition to discuss Theater Multi-Domain Operations

MAINZ-KASTEL, Germany – Leaders from the 56th Artillery Command, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, and the 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, will participate in this year’s Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., from October 14th-16th.

The 56th Artillery Command and subordinate unit leadership will focus on how Europe’s only Theater Fires Command operationalizes and transforms multi-domain operations and convergence in all domains.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commanding general, 56th Artillery Command, will speak at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa kiosk on the first day of the conference and participate in a media round table discussion. He will be followed by Col. Patrick Moffett, commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, on day two and Col. Jon Fausnaugh, commander of the 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment on day three. The leadership will delve into the complexity of theater fires and multi-domain operations, demonstrating USAREUR-AF's theater fires multi-domain capabilities.

Speaking on lessons learned from the recent Avenger Triad 24 exercise, Rafferty said, “We know the land, air, space, cyber and maritime domains will be contested by our adversaries. So, NATO’s readiness across all domains will be decisive in future combat.”

The 56th Artillery Command is the Army’s only Theater Fires Command and is forward stationed in Mainz-Kastel, Germany. The 56th AC is on the cutting edge of multi-domain operations and works closely with NATO Allies and Partners, and the Joint Force to build interoperability and counter enemy anti-access area denial, or A2/AD.



The AUSA Annual Exposition is one of the premier events in the defense industry. It brings together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the military and defense sectors. Attendees are encouraged to visit the 56th Artillery Command Kiosk to learn more about the unit and meet the leadership.



For more information on the 56th Artillery Command, go to https://www.56ac.army.mil/.

