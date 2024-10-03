Team Dover’s first Female Hispanic Transportation Officer

There’s a first time for everything, and Dover Air Force Base is no stranger to setting the tone by being the first to accomplish a feat.



Yolanda Whiting, a 14-year U.S. Air Force veteran from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, became the first minority female Transportation Officer at Dover AFB, Delaware and takes great pride in her identity as a Hispanic woman.



“As a first-generation Mexican-American, I feel that doing things that many people on my father’s side of the family have not been able to do such as travel the world, get a college education, and also be a professional in my field, speaks volumes because my father came from a small town in Mexico,” said Whiting. “He came to this country and worked hard in order to provide for his family as a young adult and worked his way up to becoming a U.S. citizen and eventually owning a grocery store and land in Oregon.’



A transportation officer is a civilian who oversees the logistics of what comes in and out of Dover AFB’s aerial port. They ensure all the aspects of transporting and exporting materials run smoothly.



Whiting officially became the Transportation Officer in January of 2024. Though she has held the position for less than a year, she has over a year’s worth of experience in the position. Whiting worked under the previous Transportation Officer, Mr. Troy Watkins, as the chief of surface operations. While Watkins's retirement was pending, Whiting filled in for both positions, taking on the duties of the Transportation Officer and the chief of surface operations to ensure mission success.





The time eventually came for the 436th APS to select a new Transportation Officer. Whiting’s leadership reached out to her to let her know that she would have to apply for the job officially. Whiting was understanding and began the application process for the position allowing her to compete with other candidates. Whiting was soon selected for an interview and was deemed a good fit for the position, she was later selected as the new 436th APS transportation officer by Col. Chris Mcdonald, 436th Airlift Wing Commander in January of 2024, explained Whiting.



“It's a male-dominated field and to not only be a female but to be a hispanic female in this field is quite an honor,” said Whiting.



“Because Dover is the largest aerial port in the Department of Defense there's a lot of things that go in and out of here, including household goods and cargo,” explained Whiting. “It’s like an umbrella, under this umbrella I have all these different sections and I have supervisors in place in all of those sections who make the operation work.”



While Whiting ensures the mission gets done, she also sees the overall well-being of her workers as a priority.



“I think the most challenging part of the job is trying to find that balance between your people and the mission itself,” explained Whiting. “I am fortunate to have a good team here. I couldn't do it by myself, if I can take care of them, they’re going to take care of me.”



“What sets Mrs. Whiting apart from other leaders I’ve worked for is her compassion,” said Master Sgt. Corey Nowell, 436th APS traffic management flight superintendent. “She makes you feel like you matter and treats you as more than just a number.”



Whiting’s heritage and culture are an important part of who she is and she remains proud of those aspects of herself.



“To be a first-generation Mexican-American and to be proud of my father, and my father proud of me, makes me more proud of who I am and where I came from,” Whiting proudly said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 21:31 Story ID: 482598 Location: DOVER, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover’s first Female Hispanic Transportation Officer, by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.