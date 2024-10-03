National Disability Employment Awareness Month mentoring panel set for Oct. 22

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a National Disability Employment Awareness Month Mentoring Panel, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft TEAMS. The virtual event is open to all uniformed and civilian Airmen.



National Disability Employment Awareness Month is an annual celebration held in October to recognize the contributions of the nation’s disabled workers. It is an opportunity to highlight supportive, inclusive policies and employment practices. This year’s theme is, “Access to Good Jobs for All.”



The panel will be facilitated by Jazmyn Turner, Strategic Advisor, Affirmative Employment Program, Headquarters, AFMC.



Panelists include:



--Tina Spencer, Senior Action Officer, Aerospace Systems Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory

--Ashley Stiles, Chief, Financial Operations, Edwards AFB

--Andres Morales, Administrative Assistant, Edwards AFB



The panel will highlight AFMC’s disability employment practices and provide an opportunity to discuss mentorship and relationship opportunities for individuals of all diverse abilities.



The link for the event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

