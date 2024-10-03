Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Friedman, 49th Wing chaplain, a father of six, author, law school graduate, congressional rabbi, and a child of Holocaust survivors.



Friedman serves as the Wing's chaplain under a Military Personnel Appropriation, a tour of active duty that’s authorized to support the short-term needs of the active force. He brings a different perspective as a National Guard to the Wing chaplain.



His stay here is brief yet highly significant.



He offers spiritual support and guidance to Holloman’s active-duty personnel, guardsmen, reservists, retirees, Department of Defense civilians, and their families here. His pastoral duties encompass preaching, teaching, counseling, and administering requested religious rites and ceremonies.



His profound understanding of legal principles distinguishes Chaplain Friedman’s role as a chaplain. His legal knowledge not only aids him in guiding those seeking his counsel but also positions him as a significant advocate for integrating confidentiality within the framework of chaplaincy and law.



He supports the creation and execution of chapel office initiatives, policies, and religious services while guiding commanders on matters related to religious accommodations, ethics, and personnel's emotional health.



Before joining the Air Force as a congregational rabbi, Friedman faced many challenges, including distinguishing between his professional responsibilities and personal life.



“I used to take my work home with me and at times it would affect me, but eventually I learned from my mistakes,” said Friedman. “The skill of not owning the other person’s pain is a skill every therapist has to learn. I can sympathize and empathize, but I can't take on their pain or struggle because it’s theirs.”



Chaplain Friedman’s spouse, Melissa, is a licensed therapist. Due to their distinct approaches to counseling, they gain insights from one another's skills and experiences. He has benefited from exceptional mentors who guided him in overcoming mental, physical, and spiritual obstacles.



“Nothing happens by accident,” said Friedman. “In my faith, we believe there is a stream of thought that anything we see or hear, even if it's incredibly traumatic for us, is purposeful. Either we are supposed to be hurt by it, and maybe that's a penance, or we're supposed to be impacted by it and learn from it.”



Since he holds qualifications as both a rabbi and a lawyer, Air Force leadership has requested him at both local and national levels to provide counsel and draft briefs concerning the intersections of chaplaincy and legal matters.



In 2013, he prepared a memorandum for the Director of the Air National Guard Chaplain Corps, addressing the topic of Chaplaincy Confidentiality for Title 32 chaplains operating in mandatory reporting states. Following this, he was acknowledged as the subject matter expert in Chaplain Confidentiality.



He received consultation from the Judge Advocate General of the Total Air Force. In 2021, he was requested to revise the chapter on Chaplain Confidentiality for the updated Department of Air Force Instruction.



Friedman’s revision of the Non-Disclosure Agreements for chapel volunteers is currently implemented across the Pacific Air Forces. He identified conflicting legal terms that led to declining volunteer participation in the chapel.



“Vacation Bible School volunteers are subject to federal reporting regulations because they are employed by the Department of Defense Educational Agency, which contradicts confidentiality obligations associated with chaplaincy,” said Friedman. “I rewrote the NDA to recognize that DODEA teachers are mandatory reporters, so when PACAF learned about this change, they requested a copy and adopted my updated NDA agreement.”



Additionally, his guidance to the Director of ANGRC/HC regarding resolving the persistent issue of Chaplain Confidentiality for Title 32 chaplains has been accepted in all 50 states and four U.S. territories.



Chaplains are obligated to maintain complete confidentiality, prohibiting them from revealing any details regarding a service member or client without explicit written consent. This confidentiality extends to sensitive matters such as suicide, and chaplains cannot be compelled to disclose information to a commanding officer.



Chaplain Friedman’s expertise in Talmudic law has helped contribute to his legal writing abilities; however, this is not the sole publication for which he is recognized.



Friedman authored “Pistol-Packing Padres: Rethinking Regulations Prohibiting Armed Military Chaplains.” This article, created for the Air War College, led to its publication in an academic journal for the U.S. Army, where he contends the significance of equipping chaplains with the means to defend themselves and others the choice to carry firearms in combat settings.



By equipping chaplains with the means to defend themselves and others, military leadership acknowledges the evolving nature of warfare and the unique challenges spiritual leaders face in the field. Ultimately, this policy fosters a more secure environment for chaplains and their personnel.



Chaplain Friedman is currently observing the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, but those aren’t the only significant observances he’s passionate about. Chaplain Friedman is a first-generation American. His parents were both Holocaust survivors. He continues to honor their legacy and bring awareness to a heinous event that took place by remembering it year after year so history doesn’t repeat itself.



“The pride I feel as a child of survivors should not only be felt by me but should be felt by every single American because they are part of a country that was part of the solution instead of part of the problem,” said Friedman. “I couldn’t be prouder to wear this uniform. I am confident that my late parents are observing me with pride, understanding the significance of this uniform, the values it upholds, and the positive impact we contribute daily to the United States military.”



Despite joining the Tenessee Air National Guard while attending basic chaplain school, Friedman did not join the Air Force to be a chaplain for Jews in the military. He joined to serve Airmen.



“We’re chaplains to all members, and our job is to provide for the religious needs of every Airman, and it’s meaningful for me to provide religious services to underrepresented faith groups,” said Friedman. “The greatest moments in chaplaincy happen when the relationships you build with people casually create an environment that when things go bad in an Airman’s life, they know who to turn to.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:03 Story ID: 482567 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman welcomes its first Jewish Rabbi, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.