Hurricane Helene: DLA provides relief to Fort Eisenhower

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers hand out bottled water to on post housing residents at the Commissary on Fort Eisenhower. The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)

The Defense Logistics Agency jumped into action to help thousands of service members and civilians left without electricity and water at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, following Hurricane Helene.



The Category 4 storm made landfall Sept. 26 in Florida, bringing isolated tornadoes and hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. The storm caused extensive damage in Georgia, South Carolina and western North Carolina as it traveled through the Southeast.



Within 24 hours of the hurricane passing through Fort Eisenhower on Sept. 29, DLA provided more than 6,000 cases of bottled water, 4,800 cases of meals ready-to-eat and 18,000 pounds of ice to the installation.

As U.S. Northern Command assesses the situation, the agency is arranging additional supplies, including more than 4,000 cases of MREs and 24,000 pounds of ice.



While power has been restored to the bases’ five dining facilities, they remain without running water. Once that is addressed, the agency will provide Unitized Group Rations, complete meals kits typically used to feed service members during field or combat operations.



DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly reminded the agency’s employees of his commitment to continue working with whole-of-government partners during an Oct. 1 town hall.



“Just today and through this past weekend, we have been launching fuel, food, bottled water, soon to be generators and so much more to come in our response to Hurricane Helene,” Simerly said. “We are really just learning right now what is going to be required.”



Simerly reminded employees of the importance of DLA’s partnerships with federal agencies.



“These partnerships further enhance our ability to support warfighters as we expand our buying power and reach to become more resilient in our supply chains,” he said.