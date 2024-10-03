Air Force Global Strike Command activates Provisional 95th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base

As part of the Air Force reoptimatization for Great Power Competition, Air Force Global Strike Command activated the 95th Wing (Provisional) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, effective October 1. In provisional status, the 95th Wing (P) will immediately begin leading planning efforts for the 95th Wing to stand-up, receive personnel and use facilities at Offutt starting in 2025.



In its full operational state, the new wing’s focus will provide combatant commanders with assured command and control (C2) over assigned forces through global command, control, and communication (C3) capabilities. The unit will organize, train, and equip the total force to execute strategic requirements as set forth by commanders.



“Once activated, the 95th Wing, under AFGSC, will enable effective command of forces to ensure readiness,” said Col. David Leaumont, 95th Wing (Provisional) Commander. “The intent of the 95th Wing is to integrate three units that currently do not exist in a doctrinal chain of command and bring them together under a single commander with the appropriate positional rank and authority to lead and advocate for their resources and readiness.”



Once fully activated, the 95th Wing will incorporate existing disaggregate units from the 595th Command and Control Group at Offutt AFB, Nebraska; the 253rd Command and Control Group, of the Wyoming Air National Guard; and the 610th Command and Control Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, to form an integrated unit.



“Additionally, the 95th Wing will manage and oversee the modernization efforts for Offutt to receive the Air Force’s newest strategic command and control aircraft, the E-4C Survivable Airborne Operations Center, that will replace the aging E-4B,” added Leaumont.



As the 95th Wing moves forward, it will implement the Secretary of the Air Force’s and the Air Force Chief of Staff’s direction and decisions as part of the overall Department of the Air Force reorganization effort to optimize the Air Force for the future.



The new wing will add about 70 military authorizations at Offutt beginning in 2025 and be fully operational in 2027.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:23 Story ID: 482531 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Global Strike Command activates Provisional 95th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.