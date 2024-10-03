NAVSUP FLCJ celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month by highlighting strides in workforce diversity

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) has much to celebrate.



According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Federal Agency Annual EEO Program Status Report, FLCJ has a civilian workforce where almost half have a reported disability. The report indicates that as of June 30, 2024, 46.4 percent of the FLCJ federal employees have a disability and of that total 3.94 percent have targeted disabilities. Targeted disabilities are a subset of the larger disability category, which includes severe physical and mental disabilities.



The Navy overall has about 14 percent of its workforce with reported disabilities, which exceeds the EEOC’s 12 percent goal and a two percent goal for targeted disabilities. FLCJ is leading the way by exceeding the goals by about quadruple and double, respectively.



“FLCJ is leading by example regarding the employment of individuals with disabilities and individuals with targeted disabilities,” said Charlene Pierson-Lassiter, NAVSUP EEO Deputy Director. These are incorporated into the FLCJ family from the very beginning. FLCJ understands that employing individuals with disabilities is a force multiplier for their command.”



Pierson-Lassiter explains employees who feel valued and recognized are more engaged and productive and are more likely to stay with an organization.



“This reduces turnover rates and enhances overall job satisfaction, which benefits both the employees and the organization,” she said.



For Gilbert Marrero, NAVSUP FLCJ Business Operations Director, having the workforce consist of almost half individuals with disabilities is a point of pride for the command’s hiring practices.



“It is important because it demonstrates the command is an inclusive workplace,” Marrero, a Marine Corps veteran, said. “I feel proud to know that we give our disabled veterans the opportunity and even prouder to know that our supervisors are following the NAVSUP hiring instruction and giving opportunities to all veterans.”



He points out that many disabled veterans have the skills and experience needed to continue to serve their nation as federal employees despite their personal challenges.



Steve Holmes, NAVSUP FLCJ Executive Director, agrees with Marrero’s perspective.



“Having a civilian workforce where almost half of us are individuals with disabilities is a true testament to our hiring practices and the diverse team we have at NAVSUP FLCJ,” Holmes said. “Our employees with disabilities work hard and overcome challenges every day to serve our mission to supply our nation’s warfighters. Our leadership is proud to serve with them.”

