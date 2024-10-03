Chief Pinning Ceremony Held Aboard USS Tripoli



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO – Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) held a pinning ceremony for 12 new chief petty officers in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 27.

“Today and the weeks leading up to this pinning ceremony, you went through a challenging process of being selected, tested, and accepted,” said Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard Tripoli. “You have faced those challenges and been pushed to the limit… but this test will be one of the most rewarding and memorable moments of your career.”

The pinning ceremony marks the end of a six-week chief petty officer initiation season. During this period, first class petty officers selected for promotion to chief petty officer undergo rigorous training with Chiefs from their command.

“You are now the embodiment of professional excellence and outstanding leadership,” said Harrington. “Your Sailors will find that when they don’t know the answer, ‘Ask the Chief’ will always be the thought when tough questions need hard answers.”

Sailors participating in the initiation season aboard Tripoli engaged in a multitude of team building and community service activities, including a beach cleanup at Breaker’s Beach, and volunteering at the USS Midway Museum.

“You can always accomplish more together than apart,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Heath Gregory, who was selected for promotion to chief petty officer. “You can waste a lot of time trying to overcome a challenge alone, or you can reach out to your people for that help.”

The Sailors who were pinned are:

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Heath Gregory

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Nathaniel Hayes

Chief Information Systems Technician Steven Mamaligsa

Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Jacob Parker

Chief Information Systems Technician Giabao Pham

Chief Machinist’s Mate Lyzalee Rosado

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Paul Salame

Chief Aviation Suppot Equipment Technician Kyle Smith

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Ambar Tekesteareaya

Chief-Master Sergeant Juan Villegas

Chief Hospital Corpsman Choloe Wyatt

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.

-30-

