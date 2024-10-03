Chief Pinning Ceremony Held Aboard USS Tripoli
By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker
USS Tripoli Public Affairs
SAN DIEGO – Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) held a pinning ceremony for 12 new chief petty officers in the ship’s hangar bay, Sept. 27.
“Today and the weeks leading up to this pinning ceremony, you went through a challenging process of being selected, tested, and accepted,” said Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard Tripoli. “You have faced those challenges and been pushed to the limit… but this test will be one of the most rewarding and memorable moments of your career.”
The pinning ceremony marks the end of a six-week chief petty officer initiation season. During this period, first class petty officers selected for promotion to chief petty officer undergo rigorous training with Chiefs from their command.
“You are now the embodiment of professional excellence and outstanding leadership,” said Harrington. “Your Sailors will find that when they don’t know the answer, ‘Ask the Chief’ will always be the thought when tough questions need hard answers.”
Sailors participating in the initiation season aboard Tripoli engaged in a multitude of team building and community service activities, including a beach cleanup at Breaker’s Beach, and volunteering at the USS Midway Museum.
“You can always accomplish more together than apart,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Heath Gregory, who was selected for promotion to chief petty officer. “You can waste a lot of time trying to overcome a challenge alone, or you can reach out to your people for that help.”
The Sailors who were pinned are:
Chief Boatswain’s Mate Heath Gregory
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Nathaniel Hayes
Chief Information Systems Technician Steven Mamaligsa
Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Jacob Parker
Chief Information Systems Technician Giabao Pham
Chief Machinist’s Mate Lyzalee Rosado
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Paul Salame
Chief Aviation Suppot Equipment Technician Kyle Smith
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith
Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Ambar Tekesteareaya
Chief-Master Sergeant Juan Villegas
Chief Hospital Corpsman Choloe Wyatt
Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.
-30-
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:25
|Story ID:
|482498
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony Held Aboard USS Tripoli, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.