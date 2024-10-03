LEAD Oktoberfest event draws more than 1,000 visitors

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240928-A-VP464-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. The Alpenrose Schuhplattler Verein dance...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 240928-A-VP464-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. The Alpenrose Schuhplattler Verein dance group performs traditional German dances in front of Oktoberfest attendees during the LEAD Oktoberfest event on Sept. 28. For the first time since 1984, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership opened the installation to the public for the event. More than 1,000 community members attended the event, which included German music and dancing, nine different food and drink vendors, games sponsored by the Letterkenny Civilian Welfare Fund committee, community vendors, the National Guard, and self-guided tours of the James Finley House, the Historic Letterkenny Chapel and Franklin County Veterans and 9/11 Memorial Park. (U.S. Army photo by Taylor Mayberry) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – For the first time since 1984, Letterkenny Army Depot leadership opened the installation to the public for an Oktoberfest event Sept. 28.



More than 1,000 community members attended the event, which included German music and dancing, nine different food and drink vendors and games sponsored by the Letterkenny Civilian Welfare Fund committee.



The festivities also included community vendors, the National Guard, and self-guided tours of the James Finley House, the Historic Letterkenny Chapel and Franklin County Veterans and 9/11 Memorial Park.



The event started at 11 a.m. with an official Volksmarch with more than 40 community members participating in either a 3.1 mile (5 km) or 6.2 mile (10 km) walk around the depot. Community members could sign up anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and had to finish their walk by 5 p.m. Once the walkers finished the event, they received a unique Letterkenny Volksmarch pin.



According to the American Volkssport Association, “a volksmarch is a non-competitive walk. It's not a pledge walk, it's not a race, but it is a fun activity you do with a club, with your family, with your pet, or all by yourself. Volksmarching got its name from its origins in Europe.”



The event continued with a small ceremony hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, Letterkenny Army Depot commander and Mr. Mike Ross, Franklin County Area Development Corporation president.



After a playing of the German National and National Anthem, by the Blaskapelle Shippensburg German Band, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Pennsylvania Blue Jackets Division, posted the colors. Santillo and Ross provided remarks about the importance of the event and officially opened the festivities with the first pours of beverages. The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army song, which community members joined in singing.



“Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. are modeled after the official event in Munich, Germany, and they are known to reproduce the Bavarian sense of friendliness and good cheer,” said Santillo. “Here at Letterkenny, we embody the spirit of community partnership and friendliness, and I thought this would be a great event to welcome the community to our depot.”



“We truly value the relationship we have with Letterkenny Army Depot, and we appreciate all Colonel Santillo has done to increase community outreach,” said Ross. “We thank all of you for what you do in support of our national defense and local economy.”



The festivities continued with German music played by the band and then the Alpenrose Schuhplattler Verein dance group performed traditional German dances. The band and dance group took turns performing throughout the event.



The Letterkenny CWF hosted games to include a costume contest, “masskrugstemmen,” a German phrase meaning stein holding, fill-a-stein, roll-a-keg, and run with a keg. The top three in each contest received an award certificate.



“Letterkenny's Oktoberfest was a great time with seasonal event-themed music, dance, and food/drink. The event performers were first class in dress, dance, and musical talent,” said Jeremy Gordon, LEAD Equal Employment Opportunity manager and event participant. “I saw LEAD employees and community leaders and members taking in the festivities and all having a merry time together. I will definitely recommend next year's event to everyone I see.”